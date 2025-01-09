Cynthia Erivo's Girlfriend Lena Waithe Shares Ariana Grande's Meme Confirming Fan Theories Around Disliking Her; DEETS

Wicked fans are convinced that Cynthia Erivo’s girlfriend, Lena Waithe, doesn’t quite like Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the film.

Cynthia and Lena began dating in January 2022 but kept their romance under wraps until May 2022. Later that year, filming of the Jon M. Chu-directed film began in England, bringing the British actress and singer and Grande.

Per pop culture sleuths, Waithe is making her dislike for Grande known by sharing sketchy social media posts about her.

According to The U.S. Sun, one TikToker has gone into great detail in a viral video about the trio, while other fans shared similar clues online that they picked up from when the three were together.

“Ship is so good, it’s got the other person’s partner worried,” the TikToker said, per The Sun.

“So apparently, according to the grapevine, the grapevine being the internet, Lena Waithe, who is Cynthia Erivo’s partner, has been making some kind of cryptic post,” the social media user explained.

They then reportedly showcased a photo edit of Paul Mescal and Grande, which was allegedly shared by Waithe, where the actor said, “I’m watching you guys in the press tour.” Grande apparently responded, “Insufferable, yes.”

The TikToker also shared that Lena engaged with another photo of Grande photobombing somebody on the red carpet.

They also touched on how Grande shared a snap of Cynthia, where they could be seen embracing as she branded her “sister.” Per the TikToker, Cynthia had previously labeled Waithe her sister too.

Next, the TikToker shared a screenshot of Lena’s story from when she shared a quote about maturity in a relationship, insinuating everything is not well between Erivo and her partner.

Well, only time will tell what becomes of the alleged feud between Waithe and Grande concerning Erivo.

What we are sure of at this moment though, is that following Wicked’s tremendous box office success, fans can’t wait for November 2025, when Grande and Erivo will once again grace the big screen as Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked: Part Two, officially titled Wicked: For Good.

