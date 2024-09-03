TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains recollection of crime, references to murder and death.

You may be familiar with the names of John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer, but the latest documentary series on Investigation Discovery is telling the gruesome story of Hadden Clark, a lesser-known serial killer. Clark is not your typical murderer; besides the two killings for which he is accused, the man has stated that, while imprisoned, he committed twelve more murders.

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, the newest series on Investigation Discovery, follows Clark's life story and his eventual confessions to a cellmate. On September 2, 2024, the documentary series debuted with its first episode.

Who is Hadden Clark?

Hadden was born on July 31, 1952, in Troy, New York, to Hadden Clark Sr. and Flavia Clark. From an early age, Hadden had a difficult childhood. Due to the unstable environment caused by his parents' claimed alcoholism, Hadden was subjected to harsh punishments, such as dressing like a female to go to school.

The young Hadden began ripping apart and slaughtering animals as a result of the atmosphere at his home. His troubling habits were made worse by the constant bullying he experienced at school.

Despite his twisted personality, he continued his culinary studies in Hyde Park, New York's Culinary Institute of America. He continued on to work as a cook in the Navy following this, but his diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia led to his dismissal. He carried on performing menial occupations to make ends meet after leaving the Navy.

Killings

When his niece's six-year-old friend came over to play, he killed her while residing at his brother's house. He is suspected of killing Michele Dorr with a knife and burying her kilometers away in a forested location.

Years later, while working for Penny as a gardener, Hadden killed Penny Houghteling's 24-year-old daughter Laura by stabbing her and suffocating her with a pillow. He buried her far from the house after carrying her body through a wooded area in a bedsheet. But his fingerprints were still on the pillow.

His fingerprints, though, are still visible on the pillowcase. This made him more accessible to the cops. As he took them to Laura's body, he confessed that he was guilty. Police started to suspect him for the murder after learning that he lived close to Michele Dorr. Michele was later connected to the crime when Hadden Clark's brother's former house was found to have Michele's blood.

Hadden Clark was sentenced to two 30-year terms for the murders. Family members, investigators, and Clark himself all believe that despite his two murder convictions, he killed many more people. During his jailtime, he was locked with Jack Truitt, whom he thought was Jesus Christ.

Clark confessed all his heinous crimes to him and has admitted to having committed twelve additional murders to his cellmate. By using his relationship with Clark, Truitt was able to assist in locating Michele Dorr's body. Clark is still being held at the Eastern Correctional Institution located in Westover, Maryland.

Since 1985, Hadden's older brother Bradfield Clark has been imprisoned for the murder and cannibalization of his married coworker Trish Mak. This proves that murder runs in the family. It is quite uncommon for two brothers to be involved in totally unconnected killings at roughly the same time, at different ends of the nation, as detectives point out in Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior.

Bay's documentary series debuted on September 2. The five-part series, which concludes on September 4, will also be accessible for streaming on Max. Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior will deeply examine Hadden's crimes and confessions, the Clark family dysfunctions. The investigators' search for the truth in each episode.

