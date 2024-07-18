Will A.J. Get Superpowers In Supacell Season 2? Theory Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Supacell

The British Netflix series quickly gained popularity due to its unique premise, which revolves around individuals from South London who possess unique abilities related to sickle cell disease. Created by Rapman (Andrew Onwubolu, MBE), the series, titled Supacell, also sheds light on significant social issues.

The series finale sparked speculation about whether other characters could also develop superpowers. One character of particular interest is Andre's son, A.J., portrayed by Eric Kofi-Abrefa and Ky-Mani Carty in the series.

In the series, individuals with a family history of sickle cell disease carry a supa cell within them. This cell not only cures the person but also grants them unpredictable superpowers. This narrative suggests that A.J. can become the next in line to gain superpowers.

Will A.J. get powers in Season 2?

With Season 2 still pending confirmation, the potential for A.J. to take center stage is promising. As the secrets behind the organization that knows about the Supacell remain undisclosed, it would be logical for the superhero team to expand.

A special trait of the supacell is that it triggers the abilities of a character when they are experiencing strong emotions. So if A.J. were to see his father in trouble, perhaps his abilities would awaken. For instance, Andre’s powers awakened when he smashed an ATM with his bare hands.

Will there be Supacell Season 2?

If there were to be a Season 2 of Supacell, Michael (played by Tosin Cole) exploring time travel to uncover the organization's secrets could create an intriguing storyline. With one team member potentially absent, A.J. would indeed be a fitting addition, fighting alongside his father, André.

Supacell, directed by Rapman with additional direction by Sebastian Thiel, premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2024. The series has garnered an average rating of 7.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a solid reception. Fans and viewers can anticipate further updates and details as the potential for Season 2 unfolds.

