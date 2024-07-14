Which Songs Are Featured In Netflix's Supacell? Soundtrack Explored

Supacell is a new science fiction series that has captivated viewers with its enticing plot and catchy soundtrack. The show, which was developed by director Rapman, has become increasingly well-known since its recent premiere. Enthusiasts, captivated by its storyline and unique soundtrack, are looking forward to hearing about its revival.

The six episodes of the show have a variety of musical selections that add to the overall mood. Every song has a lasting impact, from Giggs and Suspect OTB's classic South London anthems to Rapman's own song Supa Sale from the first episode.

Supacell also boasts an official soundtrack composed by Sillkey, featuring artists like Digga D and Ghetts. Bellah, the composer, producer, and performer, contributes an original song titled "Brown Eyes," adding another layer of depth to the series' musical landscape.

Whether you're a fan of the show or simply curious about its music, Supacell offers a rich auditory experience that complements its futuristic narrative. Stay tuned for more updates on this breakout hit!

Supacell's soundtrack

Fans of the science fiction series Supacell may now relive their favorite moments by listening to the original soundtrack.

A few of the show's biggest hits and evocative tracks that only served to heighten the suspense in some of the show's pivotal moments are included on the soundtrack, these include:

Episode 1

Supa Sale - Rapman

Bounce - Ms Banks

Yeah Yeah - Aidonia

Talkin Da Hardest - Giggs

Bong Bong - Laa Lee and Cristale

A Little Bit of Luck - DJ Luck & MC Neat

For Me - Happi

Deh Deh - Wauve

Brown Eyes - Silkey & Bellah

Episode 2

Lean Wit It - Abra Cadabra

Mike Wazowski - Giggs

Warm - K-Trap

Episode 3

Business - GHSTLY XXVII

Talibans - Byron messia

Set It - Popcaan

Episode 4

All Gone - Kingsbury

Grinding's Basic - Mz (feat Lewis Amoroso)

One Way - Suspect OTB (feat Skepta, Jesse James Solomon & FLYo)

Episode 5

Slow Motion - AMARIA BB

Episode 6

2man Step - DeeOrSlim

