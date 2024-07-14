Which Songs Are Featured In Netflix's Supacell? Soundtrack Explored
The songs in Netflix's Supacell featured a mix of new artists' diverse styles and popular hits, resulting in a vibrant soundtrack. Read on to learn more!
Supacell is a new science fiction series that has captivated viewers with its enticing plot and catchy soundtrack. The show, which was developed by director Rapman, has become increasingly well-known since its recent premiere. Enthusiasts, captivated by its storyline and unique soundtrack, are looking forward to hearing about its revival.
The six episodes of the show have a variety of musical selections that add to the overall mood. Every song has a lasting impact, from Giggs and Suspect OTB's classic South London anthems to Rapman's own song Supa Sale from the first episode.
Supacell also boasts an official soundtrack composed by Sillkey, featuring artists like Digga D and Ghetts. Bellah, the composer, producer, and performer, contributes an original song titled "Brown Eyes," adding another layer of depth to the series' musical landscape.
Whether you're a fan of the show or simply curious about its music, Supacell offers a rich auditory experience that complements its futuristic narrative. Stay tuned for more updates on this breakout hit!
Supacell's soundtrack
Fans of the science fiction series Supacell may now relive their favorite moments by listening to the original soundtrack.
A few of the show's biggest hits and evocative tracks that only served to heighten the suspense in some of the show's pivotal moments are included on the soundtrack, these include:
Episode 1
- Supa Sale - Rapman
- Bounce - Ms Banks
- Yeah Yeah - Aidonia
- Talkin Da Hardest - Giggs
- Bong Bong - Laa Lee and Cristale
- A Little Bit of Luck - DJ Luck & MC Neat
- For Me - Happi
- Deh Deh - Wauve
- Brown Eyes - Silkey & Bellah
Episode 2
- Lean Wit It - Abra Cadabra
- Mike Wazowski - Giggs
- Warm - K-Trap
Episode 3
- Business - GHSTLY XXVII
- Talibans - Byron messia
- Set It - Popcaan
Episode 4
- All Gone - Kingsbury
- Grinding's Basic - Mz (feat Lewis Amoroso)
- One Way - Suspect OTB (feat Skepta, Jesse James Solomon & FLYo)
Episode 5
- Slow Motion - AMARIA BB
Episode 6
- 2man Step - DeeOrSlim
