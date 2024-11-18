Will Chad Michael Murray Return As Lucas Scott In The One Tree Hill Reboot Series? Find Out As The Actor Comments

Chad Michael Murray, popularly known to play the role of Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, has opened up on his potential casting as the character in the reboot series. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor talked about the growing fandom of the show and claimed that if he were to return, it would be only for the viewers.

Michael Murray was joined by Britt Robertson to promote their upcoming holiday film, The Merry Gentlemen. Revealing that he too is a fan of Scott, Robertson shared that he would want to see his co-actor back in the popular role.

As the actor sat down for an interview with the media outlet, Murray confessed that he is grateful to the audience and the fans for making One Tree Hill a cult show. He went on to say, “I mean, this fandom that has grown, I mean, literally, I was just in Halifax a week ago and, sure enough, I’m running into 11, 12, 13-year-old kids who are in love with Tree Hill.”

The Gilmore Girls star added, “They’re seeing it on Hulu and they’re going, ‘Oh my gosh’. It’s stood the test of time and I think to have some new stories, whatever iteration of the show that’s created, I want it for the fans.”

Meanwhile, for the answer to the question of whether the actor will return as Lucas Scott, Murray claimed that he has “no idea” yet.

According to the reports by Variety, the reboot series will return on Netflix with the familiar faces of Sophia Bush, Burton Morgan, and Danneel Ackles, who have also come onboard as the executive producers of the series.

As for their characters, Morgan played the role of Peyton Sawyer, and Bush portrayed the character of Brooke Davis, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Murray’s character. The actress was also married to Chad Murray for a year from 2005-2006.

Danneel joined the cast of the pop cultural show in season 3 and played the character of Rachel.

If Michael Murray joins the cast of the reboot show on Netflix, the storyline will have major changes, as according to the reports of Deadline, the actor was not planning to make an appearance in the One Tree Hill reboot.

