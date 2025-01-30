Will Daredevil: Born Again Have Cameos? Charlie Cox Teases Surprise Reveal

Daredevil: Born Again is simply getting exciting day by day. With the fans of the Hornhead being ready to see the superhero in action and have him officially welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox has now shared a major surprise.

As per Screen Rant, the actor who plays two different identities in the series stated that the show would have "fun cameos." While Cox stayed alert about the MCU guidelines, he did not spill much of the tea.

However, it is with no surprise that the series would have a few cameos, as it all takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is largely known for its surprising character drops. Talking about the recently seen outing by the Marvel Studios, we saw Doctor Strange as well as Daredevil dropping by in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, even Charlie Cox himself has already done some major cameos in previous outings of the MCU. His first tease was in the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Next Cox was seen wearing a yellow classic Daredevil suit in She-Hulk, and the latest happens to be in ECHO, where he was seen slaying bodies.

Talking about who we might see in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, it pans through many characters. First of all, we think that one of the defenders might drop by.

As seen in the recent trailer of Daredevil: Born Again, we saw Luke Cage being teased during the grand shot of the Time Square. There are also high chances that something from Captain America: Brave New World might come up in the series.

Why do we think that? Well, for starters, as the movie is the next big outing coming from the MCU, and second, because the green drink from The Incredible Hulk has too been teased in the trailer.