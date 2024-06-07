Top 10 Léa Seydoux Movies List: From Sister to Blue Is The Warmest Color

There is a belief in popular culture that French women are natural, elegant, and fashionable. Well, all of this is perhaps true in the case of one of the most celebrated actresses of all time, Léa Seydoux, who has featured in several major roles, from her celebrated role in Blue is the Warmest Color to blockbusters such as Spectre and No Time to Die.

Moreover, her latest talent is witnessed in this year's highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two, which hit United States theaters on March 1, 2024, and earned immense praise and positive responses from the viewers. The BAFTA-nominated actor, who debuted in a French television film named Mes Copines, has captured the attention of many with her depth, charisma, poise, and captivating gaze. Let's take a moment and explore the top 10 Lea Seydoux movie list of all time. From the LGBTQ+ must-see Blue Is the Warmest Color to the classic film Sister, here is the list curated for you below.

1. Sister (2012)

Directed by Ursula Meier, the film Sister ( originally titled L'enfant d'en haut, which translates to The Child From Above) stars Seydoux in the lead role opposite Kacey Mottet Klein. The plot revolves around a 12-year-old boy named Simon, who steals ski stuff from vacationers at a Swiss ski resort to support himself as they struggle to make ends meet, along with his irresponsible older sister, who is only interested in dating.

Advertisement

This film teaches about life, survival, and much more with Seydoux's brilliant performance and a captivating narrative. If you like life-inspiring dramas with a message to take home, this one's a must-watch. It was selected as the Swiss entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar.

2. Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

Directed by the popular director, Brad Bird, Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol is the fourth of the seven films in the franchise. Tom Cruise steps back into the shoes of his fan-favorite character, Ethan Hunt, as he must clear his name and not be stuck after he's been named after a terrorist attack.

Léa Seydoux plays a popular and professional French assassin here who goes by the name Sabine Moreau, She comes out of her comfort zone here, plays a complete antagonist, and delivers a strong performance, which is very different from her usual heartwarming art film kind of role. The film became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2011.

Advertisement

3. No Time To Die ( 2021)

Directed by Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die is a pretty solid entry in the franchise. The spy film sees Bond enjoying downtime in Jamaica, only to see his peace interrupted by his old friend Felix Leiter, played by none other than Jeffrey Wright. This film marked the end of Daniel Craig's legacy as the iconic 007 James Bond. The film's end meant that, for the first time, James Bond definitively dies a noble death onscreen.

Furthermore, Lea Seydoux shines as Madeleine in this action-packed, serious film, confidently sharing screen space with huge Hollywood stars and once again proving to be one of the most memorable characters in the film.

4. Lourdes (2009)

Directed by Jessica Hausner, the French drama Lourdes centers around a woman named Christine, who uses a wheelchair for the majority of her life due to an incurable disease and struggles to say goodbye to her loneliness and isolation. But in desperate need to do so, she decides to embark on a life-changing trip to the titular market town, the site of pilgrimage in the Pyrenees Mountains.

Advertisement

The film's central theme is hope, faith, recovery, and much more, which qualifies the film as a top-class feature. Lea Seydoux plays Christine's assigned volunteer helper, who takes her around on the journey and develops a strong bond with her in the process.

5) Midnight In Paris ( 2011)

Directed by Woody Allen, the film follows the story of a screenwriter and aspiring novelist (Owen Wilson) mysteriously going back to the 1920s every day at midnight during a trip to France to meet icons of art and literature. This one can be considered magical realism, with elements like time travel and a lot of imagination in it.

The film is surrounded by controversies and many people think of it differently, but the film is a heartfelt romantic comedy with fantasy elements, that may not be liked by everyone. While Seydoux's screen time is short, she leaves an impression as the lovely Gabrielle.

6) The Lobster ( 2015)

This is a fabulous film by a Greek filmmaker named Yorgos Lanthimos. whose 2023 film starring Emma Stone, Poor Things, was Oscar-nominated just this year for Best Picture. The story revolves around Colin Farrell's newly single bachelor, who moves into a hotel where he is forced to find a romantic partner in 45 days, or else he is turned into an animal of his choice. However, many label it as a strange film.

Advertisement

Moreover, the film is offbeat, contains a lot of dark humor, and is unique and refreshingly original, both in concept and style. Léa Seydoux plays the role of a loner leader in the film. The Lobster premiered at the prestigious 2015 Cannes Film Festival on May 15, where it competed for the Palme d'Or and won the Jury Prize.

7. One Fine Morning (2022)

Directed by the popular name Mia Hansen-Løve, in this intense French film, Léa Seydoux plays the lead role. Viewers get a glimpse into the life of a young mother who is raising her daughter alone and pays visits to her sick father. Eventually, Sandra reconnects with Clément (Melvil Poupaud), a friend she hasn't seen in a while, and the two begin a passionate affair, even though he is in a relationship.

The film explores themes around the human experience, like navigating love and loss, simplicity, and much more. The film can be described as one with a very natural and sincere narrative, which gets even better with Léa Seydoux's brilliant screen presence.

8. Blue Is The Warmest Color ( 2013)

One of the best-known films of Léa Seydoux, Blue Is The Warmest Color, is an LGBTQ+ French film directed by Abdellatif Kechiche, Léa Seydoux stars as one of the lead female lesbian lovers in the film. The story revolves around a young girl played by Adèle Exarchopolous as she navigates through life. It all takes a wild turn when she crosses paths with Emma ( played by Seydoux), who ignites the fire within her to explore her identity and discover her sexuality as a lesbian.

Advertisement

This film earned Léa Seydoux global recognition and also gave out a very strong, controversial, and liberating message, thereby representing the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

9. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Directed by Wes Anderson, it is one of the best films from this director so far. The plot of the film centers around a top-notch European ski resort presided over by concierge Gustave H alongside his protege, Zero. This crime comedy is very appealing and entertaining, keeping viewers hooked to the screen throughout the entire murder mystery. Lea Seydoux's Clotilde, who plays the role of a maid at Schloss Lutz,

This piece of art was nominated for nine awards at the 87th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, won four, and received numerous other recognitions. Since its release, The Grand Budapest Hotel has been assessed as one of the greatest films of the 21st century

10. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Directed by one of the greatest directors in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, this film showcases the making of a plan to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers, led by popular actor Brad Pitt's Lt. Aldo Raine. However, this plan coincides with the plans of a French Jewish cinema proprietor who wishes to do the same.

Talented Seydoux plays the role of Charlotte LaPadite, a farmer whose house Colonel Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) enters and offers to kiss her hand. Even though many may not be aware, this happens to be one of the first English films by Lea Seydoux. Surprisingly, even though she barely had any screen space here, this film comes out at the top when we google the top-rated films of this one-of-a-kind French actress.