Who is Bader Shammas? 5 things to know about Lindsay Lohan’s husband and baby daddy

Lindsay Lohan recently surprised fans with the revelation of her secret marriage to Bader Shammas. She also shared the couple's journey into parenthood. While they've kept their love story mostly private, certain milestones have been shared, including their engagement, wedding anniversary, and the birth of their baby boy. Here are five important things to know about Bader Shammas and his relationship with Lindsay Lohan.

Bader Shammas' professional background

Bader Shammas is a financier currently working as the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse, a prominent banking firm. He previously served as an associate at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. Shammas holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the John H. Sykes College of Business.

How did Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas meet

During an interview with Allure, Lindsay Lohan revealed the story of how she and Bader Shammas crossed paths. They first encountered each other at a Dubai restaurant on a Monday night, sparking a conversation that lasted for hours. Lohan expressed a deep connection, stating that she felt he was the person she would be with forever.

Relationship timeline of Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

While Lohan and Shammas have kept their relationship largely private, sources reported that they had been together for approximately two years before getting engaged. In November 2021, Lohan announced their engagement through a carousel of joyful photos shared on social media. The proposal took place in Utah while Lohan was filming Falling for Christmas.

An effort to keep the relationship private by Lindsay Lohan

Both Lohan and Shammas have made a conscious effort to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Lohan had previously mentioned Shammas on social media but later edited or deleted those posts.

A Dubai connection for Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

The couple first met in Dubai and the couple currently resides in Dubai, where Lohan has been living for the past seven years.

Although Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas prefer to keep their relationship private, occasional glimpses and interviews provide insight into their strong bond. Shammas has been praised by Lohan for being an incredible husband and a wise advisor. As they navigate the joys of parenthood together, Lohan and Shammas continue to cherish their love and the new chapter they have embarked upon.

