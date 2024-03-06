What Is Geriatric Pregnancy? Ayesha Curry Condemns Age-Related Concerns After Announcing 4th Pregnancy At 34

Ayesha Curry has opened up about the struggles she faced with her pregnancy this time around. She shared that it's very different from her pregnancies in the 20s. The actress and author is married to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and has three children together. This is her first pregnancy in her mid-30s, and being called geriatric made her question the stigma around pregnancies at an older age.

Ayesha Curry shares her pregnancy journey and views on geriatric pregnancy

Ayesha took to her personal website, Sweet July, to share the good news with the world through her cover story. In the story, the actress talked about the difference between pregnancy in the 20s and 30s.

She wrote, "What's been really interesting has been my doctor's appointments. I'm in my 30s, and so there's all this paperwork referring to the experience as a 'geriatric pregnancy' and all the concerns that come along with that."

What is Geriatric Pregnancy?

It is a medical term used for pregnancy in women at the age of 35 or older; in generic terms, it is referred to as advanced maternal age. Researchers chose this age to determine when to conduct an amniocentesis, which is an amniotic fluid test to determine the uterine condition of the mother.

When it comes to pregnancies, age comes into play as increased age is associated with an increased risk of high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, miscarriage, stillbirth, labor complications, premature birth, etc.

ABC News spoke to Dr. Shilpi Mehta Lee, a medical specialist for maternal-fetal medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, about geriatric pregnancy.

"It is a bit of an arbitrary cutoff, but at the same time, we do understand that aging does affect pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, and there are more risks even after you get over the age of 40," Dr. Mehta Lee told the reporter.

Ayesha Curry advocates a change in the narrative for geriatric pregnancy

This is Ayesha's fourth pregnancy, but in her mid-30s, it’s a different ball game altogether. The actress was 22 years old when she first welcomed her daughter Riley. In her mid-20s, the author gave birth to another daughter, Ryan, in 2015; in 2018, she welcomed her son Canon.

Ayesha discussed how more women are making decisions to have kids at a later age. She wrote, “I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children.”

Condemning age-related concerns during pregnancy, the soon-to-be mom of four wrote, “Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re old feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”

