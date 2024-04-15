Watch: Stephen Curry Goes Crazy As Ex-Warriors Teammate Festus Ezeli Grooves With Dance Crew

During a recent Golden State Warriors game at Chase Center, fans witnessed not just the usual basketball action but also a surprise performance that left superstar Steph Curry in awe. Golden State Warriors superstar Curry was seen with his hands on his head and looked stunned in disbelief.

Festus Ezeli's On The Dance Floor

The star of the show wasn't on the court shooting hoops but rather former Warriors player Festus Ezeli, who took everyone by surprise with his dance moves. Ezeli, known for his time with the Warriors and a championship win alongside Curry in 2016, decided to showcase his skills with the dance crew during a break in the game.

Stephen Curry's Unbelievable Reaction

Curry, who was resting for the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament, couldn't contain his shock and amusement as Ezeli stole the spotlight. The cameras caught Curry's expressions ranging from disbelief to bursting out into laughter as Ezeli wowed the audience with his moves.

Festus Ezeli's Journey Beyond Basketball

While Ezeli's basketball career had its highs and lows, from winning an NBA championship to battling injuries, his post-basketball journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Transitioning into media and broadcasting, Ezeli has continued to stay connected with the basketball world and entertain fans in unexpected ways.

Ezeli's impromptu dance performance not only entertained the crowd but also highlighted the camaraderie and fun spirit among former teammates. It was a moment of nostalgia and joy for fans, reminding everyone of the bonds forged on and off the court.

What’s Next for Stephen Curry and GSW?

As the Warriors gear up for the NBA Play-In Tournament, Curry's reaction to Ezeli's dance floor magic serves as a reminder of the team's unity and the surprises that can unfold even outside the game.

With Curry's ankle injury being a concern, his rest during the regular season finale was a strategic move by coach Steve Kerr to ensure peak performance in the upcoming crucial games.

