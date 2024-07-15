Captain America 4: Will The Eternals Be Part Of Brave New World? Explained

Captain America: Brave New World features new characters like Sam Wilson, Falcon, Hulk, Black Widow, and super spies. The film also introduces ex-SHIELD agents and super spies. However, the fourth Captain America movie may also provide closure to a major event from Marvel's Eternals, which triggered a celestial into the Indian Ocean in 2021.

The celestial, Tiamut the Communicator, who emerged from the ocean and was turned into stone by Gemma Chan's Sersi, has been rarely mentioned in Marvel films and TV shows, except for the Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Captain America 4 would finally address the giant Celestial a closure

Marvel Studios' upcoming Captain America: Brave New World will finally unravel one of the biggest mysteries in the MCU, as the Celestial Tiamut returns. As the franchise moves closer to Phase 6 and the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, these unanswered questions will begin to be answered, as confirmed in the first teaser trailer.

Marvel Studios' Eternals ended with the team using their Uni-Mind to kill the Celestial Tiamut, preventing its emergence from destroying Earth and humanity. The statue of Tiamut, which has only been mentioned once in three years, will be explained in Captain America: Brave New World.

The Celestial Tiamut's hand appears briefly in the new Captain America: Brave New World trailer. It is suggested that the United States government, under President Thaddeus Ross, may have plans for the material Tiamut is made of. Sam Wilson, wearing his updated blue Captain America costume, is also seen flying past Tiamut.

The Celestial Tiamut's purpose in Captain America: Brave New World remains unclear. However, fan theories suggest that Brave New World will continue themes from previous MCU projects, such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which introduced a resource race between governments for Wakanda's vibranium. If this is impossible, the focus may shift to Tiamut.

Popular theories have suggested that the Eternal Sersi may have transformed Tiamut into adamantium, which could introduce this valuable and coveted metal-like material to the MCU for the first time following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, who previously owned the rights to adamantium.

This metal is famously the material bonded to Wolverine's skeleton, so Captain America: Brave New World could sew the seeds for the MCU's X-Men debut. It seems Captain America: Brave New World will feature an epic battle over Tiamut's resources, which is a very exciting prospect for the MCU.

The emergence of Timut isn't the only loose thread that The MCU needs to tie up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to address the Eternals moment, which ended with the introduction of Starfox, played by Harry Styles, and Pip the Troll by Patton Oswalt. The mysterious nature of this big movie moment and the star power of Styles and Oswalt means the future of both characters needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. This is especially important since Starfox's familial ties to Thanos become less relevant to address with every release since the major villain's final Avengers: Endgame fate.

Similarly, the future of the MCU would benefit from addressing the prospective future of Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman, who seemed set to take the Ebony Blade and become the hero known as Black Knight at the end of the movie. However, as of April 2024, the character is reportedly involved in no movie in the works according to Harrington, suggesting he may not be part of the current Multiverse Saga plan.

The film Eternals leaves open plot lines, with Whitman's future uncertain and humanity's fate uncertain. Arishem decides to judge the memories of Phastos, Kingo, and Sersi to determine if he will allow humankind to live. The MCU's multiversal future could help address these storylines, allowing the franchise to continue the Multiverse Saga and explore new ways to explore these themes.

