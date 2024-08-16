Will Michelle Yeoh Appear In Avatar 3? Here's What James Cameron Had To Say

At the D23 event, in front of 12,000 people, Disney unveiled the title for the third installment of the huge Avatar franchise. As confirmed by the studio, the third film will now be called Avatar: Fire & Ash.

The newest Avatar: Fire and Ash updates says the film will see Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña return as Jake and Neytiri, respectively. Much of The Way of Water cast will return, including several key, series-cycle characters.

Also chipping in will be many names of the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash cast. Oona Chaplin was added as the character Varang, the head of the people of Ash, who will appear in the last three sequels. David Thewlis will also join the film, playing Peylak. But one question was raised. Will Michelle Yeoh return? Well, James Cameron answered that.

Fans eagerly waiting to see Michelle Yeoh make an appearance in the Avatar franchise will have to be patient, as director James Cameron made it very clear that viewers will not see her for the first time in the third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The long-awaited movie is expected to hit theaters on December 19, 2025. After the update in casting, a lot understood this was finally the date when the crowd would set eyes on the face of the Oscar winner. Yet, Cameron has let out the information that Yeoh's character will be entering the picture only in the fourth sequel in the series.

Advertisement

Trying to clear up Oldman's confusion, Cameron told EW, “Michelle Yeoh won’t be in 3. She’s in 4 and 5. So that got a little bit misreported. She will be coming in soon to do her part, which is an interesting, fun character.”

The Avatar series has been painstakingly planned as the scripts for all five were done a long time ago. Cameron stressed the need for all this advance planning, given the youth of his characters and the fact that some scenes have to be shot out of sequence so that their looks will jive.

Disney first said in 2019 that Yeoh would play Dr. Karina Mogue, and since then, fans have been waiting to see her in that role. Cameron shared his excitement about working with Yeoh when he said, "We love Michelle. She was always a movie star, but she's blown up into a huge, huge phenomenon."

The fourth, still untitled Avatar, will premiere on December 21, 2029, followed by Avatar 5 two years later, on December 19, 2031. As for the sequels themselves, with the filmmaker promising that they'll take more risks and laying out scripts that have more twists and turns than might be expected but he can promise will be satisfying, albeit surprising, in the end.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Avatar 4 & 5: Is a New Director Taking Over Next Movies? James Cameron Explains