Avatar 4 & 5: Is a New Director Taking Over Next Movies? James Cameron Explains

James Cameron, known and appreciated for his unrivaled success as a filmmaker, has finally shared his thoughts on the future of the Avatar franchise and confirmed directing the fourth and fifth sequels. For having directed the first two movies involved in the Avatar franchise—both spanking a new leaf for grossing over $2 billion at the box office—Cameron himself found a place as one of the most commercialized people in the film's circle. It will be worth watching if Cameron gets caught up in other projects or responsibilities that will keep him at the helm for this remaining saga as fans hold their breath, waiting for the finished product to be released—Avatar 3: Fire and Ash.

In a straight question asked of him in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron was asked if he still intended to direct the Avatar sequels himself. There wasn't much ambiguity in his response:. "Sure. Absolutely," responds Cameron, intending to preside over the projects until such day as unforeseen circumstances arrive.

He expressed his energy and zeal for the work: "Sure. Absolutely. I mean they're gonna have to stop me. I got plenty of energy, love doing what I'm doing. Why would I not? And they're written, by the way. I just reread both of them about a month ago. They're cracking stories. They've got to get made. Look, if I get hit by a bus and I'm in an iron lung, somebody else is going to do it."

Cameron has been determined that the Avatar story not be a one-off since 2009, when the original film set a box office record that stood for more than 10 years. James Cameron had already designed an ambitious plan to extend the Avatar story with four more films when he released the original in December 2009. The second of these sequels was Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022, with parts of the third movie filming concurrently. The third Avatar will come out in theaters on December 2025 with the subtitle Fire and Ash—that's definitely confirmed by D23 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

As for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, they're both currently in production at different stages and prepared for possible release in 2029 and 2031, respectively. This isn't the first time that Cameron hinted at stepping back from Avatar movies due to their demanding nature. The director himself in the past called it "all-consuming," and even said that he might just pass on the directing duties to another trusted man once his job on either the third or fourth film is complete. "I think eventually over time — I don't know if that's after three or after four — I'll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know," he shared.

With it, Cameron's latest words have written off previous doubts and confirmed that he is leading the Avatar series all the way. For Cameron, the point of the Avatar films is not just another project but a deep, personal journey. Thematic depth, pioneering technological strides, and the unique creative vision that he was able to bring to life made the franchise truly a labor of love for him. Though conversation had been entertained about turning over the series to another director, recent wording from Cameron suggests the idea that he first and foremost has an investment in the Avatar movies, seeing that his inventions are brought to the highest form possible on the screen.

