Who is Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend? All you need to know about Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique, the former Barcelona defender, may have retired from football, but he still manages to grab headlines due to his personal life. His relationships with his former partner, the renowned pop star Shakira, and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, have sparked public interest. As both Shakira and Pique are famous celebrities worldwide, many people are curious to know more about Clara. In June last year, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation after 12 years of being together. Here's everything you need to know about Clara Chia Marti, Gerard Pique's new girlfriend.

Who is Clara Chia Martí?

Clara is a 23-year-old public relations student from Spain who works at Kosmos, Piques's sports and entertainment production company, assisting with event organizing. It is believed that this is where she and Gerard Pique first met. Although Clara's Instagram account is private, indicating that she prefers to keep her personal life private.

Marti, on the other hand, is reportedly responsible for managing special events while pursuing her studies in public relations. Several unauthorized fan pages show Marti at the beach, taking selfies, and going on holiday to Greece.

Clara works for Gerard, and they have kept their romance secret, with their close friends helping them maintain their privacy. Clara's social media accounts have been wiped clean to prevent people from finding photos of her. This has led Gerard's friends to believe that he is taking the relationship seriously.

What Is Clara Chia Marti’s Job?

According to an article published by The Sun in August 2022, Clara is said to be working for Kosmos, a movie and TV production company founded by Gerard, while pursuing her studies in public relations. Her role involves handling special events. Gerard holds multiple key positions within the company, including founder, CEO, president, and chairman of the board of directors, as stated on the company's website.

Clara Chia Marti is generally a private person

Yes, her Instagram account is private, with only five posts as of April 2023. Additionally, their following-to-follower ratio is nearly equal, as they have 173 followers and are following 174 individuals. In other words, this person appears to be quite discerning when it comes to determining who can view their social media content.



Clara Chia Marti and Gerard don't really keep a low profile

Just three months after the official announcement of Gerard and Shakira's split, he and Clara were spotted together attending the Summerfest Cerdanya music festival. They were then photographed holding hands while attending a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. Since then, the couple has been spotted on numerous trips together, including to the Czech Republic, where they were joined by Gerard's brother Marc and his wife Maria. They have also visited France, even stopping in Paris to sightsee and ride electric scooters with friends.

Clara Chia Marti's referenced in two of Shakira's newest songs

On March 14th, Shakira released her certified hit track "TQG," which alluded to a former lover moving on quickly with someone else. The lyrics "Seeing you with the new one hurt me, but I'm ready to move on. What we had is now forgotten, and that's what's bothering you," possibly refer to Gerard Piqué's new relationship with Clara. Shakira went on to express how her life has improved since their split, and how she no longer feels the need to compete with men, even mentioning Piqué's new baby.

Prior to "TQG," Shakira's first significant release after her breakup with Piqué was "BZRP Music Session #53," where she compared herself to Martí. The lyrics "I wish you luck with my supposed replacement. I don't even know what happened to you. I'm worth two of 22 years old. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You're going fast, slow down. Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too," suggests that Shakira feels she is worth more than her ex's new partner and criticises him for his questionable decisions.

When did Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti start dating?

Gerard and Clara's romance had been a topic of speculation for some time, but they made it official on Instagram on January 25, 2022. The photo posted by Gerard showed the couple in a close embrace without a caption.

However, the couple's first public display of affection was captured by Spanish media outlet Socialite at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, Spain, on August 19, 2022. During a performance by artist Dani Martín, Gerard, and Clara were spotted passionately making out in the stands.

Gerard's commitment to the relationship was evident when he brought Clara as his date to a friend's wedding in Costa Brava, Spain, the following day. The couple looked stunning in their formal attire and held hands throughout the event. Gerard even put his arm around Clara lovingly as they walked together.

On November 16, 2022, the couple was seen enjoying a date night in Barcelona. Gerard was caught on camera holding Clara's purse while she adjusted her shoe.

Clara Chia Marti and Piqué are Insta official

Just a few days after the release of Shakira's "BZRP Music Session #53," a cozy photo of a person and Clara was shared without any warning, caption, or limited comments. While there isn't much information available about the couple, there's certainly no shortage of gossip surrounding them. Stay tuned for updates on this story as more details emerge.

When did Gerard Piqué and Shakira split up?

In June 2022, after a 12-year relationship, Shakira and Pique officially announced their separation in a statement released by Shakira. Although the reason behind their split has not been disclosed by either party, they both emphasized the importance of privacy for the sake of their children.

During an interview on The Overlap, Pique revealed that they had never married due to Shakira's mentality. He expressed satisfaction with their current relationship status, adding that they work well as a couple and have two children aged nine and seven.

Similarly, Shakira explained during a 2020 interview that she preferred Pique to see her as his girlfriend and lover rather than his wife. She wanted to keep him on his toes and make him feel that anything was possible depending on their behavior.

Currently, Shakira is facing an eight-year jail term in a Spanish tax fraud case, with prosecutors alleging that she failed to pay €14.5m (£12.2m) in tax income between 2012 and 2014. Shakira's representatives denied the allegations, stating that she has always met her tax obligations and considers the case a violation of her rights. Despite the possibility of a settlement, Shakira remains confident in her innocence and refuses to accept any charges.