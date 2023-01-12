What was the REAL reason behind Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s split?

Not too long ago, Shakira and Gerard Piqué jolted their fans with the sudden news that they have decided to go their separate ways after 12 years of togetherness. In fact, on June 4, 2022, the former couple gave an official statement to Reuters saying, “We regret to confirm that we are separating.” They added, “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

As of now, the former couple has been in the headlines because of an old video interview of Gerard Piqué that has surfaced. Page Six reveals the controversial thing about the video is Gerard’s current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti has been spotted in the old Twitch interview, shot at his Barcelona home that he shared with Shakira in August 2021 while he was still dating her.

Was Gerard Piqué seeing Clara before his breakup with Shakira?

While Pique went public about the fact that he is dating Clara, 23, shortly after his split with the Hips Don't Lie, singer. The recently emerged footage insinuates the footballer was already dating Clara while Shakira was traveling with their kids. This only proves that Gerard’s infidelity might have been the real reason behind their split. In fact, right from the end of their relationship, the soccer star was linked to the 23-year-old student Clara Chia Marti. Not too long ago, a Spanish media outlet even released photos of the two kissing at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué never gave an official reason for their split

While Shakira and Gerard Piqué never officially revealed the reason for their separation, in an interview with Elle for the October issue, Shakira addressed her sudden breakup for the very first time and said, "Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview," she said. "I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

About living in Barcelona for Gerard’s Soccer career, Shakira shared "And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say."

Could MONEY have been the reason for the Shakira-Gerard Piqué split?

In another interview with the Spanish media channel EsDiario, Roberto Garcia, who’s an ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira's sisters, revealed that while Shakira and Gerard’s relationship appeared perfect to the fans, they had problems from months before their separation. He also went ahead and revealed, the real reason was money. He even claimed, not only was Pique caught cheating but asked the Colombian singer for a huge investment in one of his businesses. However, the Waka Waka singer denied which somehow fractured their relationship.