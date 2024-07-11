Why Is Kevin Hart Being Sued By JT Jackson? Lawsuit Against Comedian Explored

Kevin Hart is facing a lawsuit from his former friend, Jonathan "JT" Jackson, who claims that the actor fabricated evidence in their extortion case of 2017. Jackson is suing Hart for breaking an agreement, which he says cost Hart a valuable friendship and more.

Legal rift between Kevin Hart and JT Jackson explained

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, as reported by Page Six, Kevin Hart and Jackson agreed to an out-of-court settlement in July 2021. As part of that agreement, Hart promised to publicly proclaim Jackson’s innocence regarding the sex tape scandal.

Jackson, 47, argues that Hart’s failure to clearly vindicate him has significantly hindered his acting career and made it difficult for him to secure lucrative roles. The plaintiff asserts that his professional life and financial stability were negatively impacted by Kevin Hart's actions.

In addition to the "loss of valuable friendship" statement, Jackson expected Hart to take pride in their friendship and openly declare that all charges against Jackson were dropped. Jackson wanted Hart to tell everyone that he was not guilty and had no part in the scandal to clear his name.

Rather than doing so, Hart later took to Instagram in October 2021 and stated that Jackson had been found not guilty because he had not been charged with any offense.

JT Jackson accuses Kevin Hart of fabricating evidence

While the extortion charges against JT Jackson were dropped in September 2021, the plaintiff further states in his claim that Kevin Hart manufactured evidence leading to his arrest in April 2018.

According to the outlet, forensic experts concluded, after analyzing an email that prosecutors say was sent by Jackson to Hart demanding up to 20 bitcoins to prevent the release of more sex tapes, that the email was fabricated. It was discovered later, using Microsoft Word, that the email used as grounds for arresting Jackson was false, according to forensic document examinations.

JT Jackson, a retired Navy officer, alleges that due to such acts by Kevin Hart, he now experiences more severe symptoms of PTSD caused by his military service, as well as other mental health issues. He is claiming over 12 million USD in damages and requesting a trial.

