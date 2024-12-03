Will Tom Cruise Star In Doug Liman’s Deeper? Here’s What We Know

It's time for Tom Cruise and Doug Liman’s fans to buckle up because the duo will be working alongside one another for a brand new venture which is titled Deeper, according to a report by Deadline.

Deeper, which is a supernatural thriller, is in early development. This wonderful news was shared by Liman with Showbiz411’s Roger Friedman during the screening of the documentary titled Gaucho Gaucho in New York City.

The director reportedly shared about making a “scary” project at this stage on his professional front. As per the report, he shared that he had never done such kind of venture and neither has the Jerry Maguire star.

According to Deadline, the reports have pointed out that Deeper may be Liman's next venture, whether that’s actually the reality, is not yet clear. The insiders have confirmed to the publication that the movie is currently set up at Warner Bros.

Deeper is reportedly about an astronaut who comes across a frightening force while on a deep dive into a previously unexplored trench. As per the publication, the project has been in development for almost 10 years, it was originally set up at MGM in 2016.

As per the report, Bradley Cooper was originally going to be featured in the project, with Kornel Mundruczo helming the venture. Idris Elba and filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur also reportedly joined hands for its later iteration which also failed to come into fruition.

If Deeper sees the light of day with Liman and Cruise, it will be the third or fourth venture as they have previously worked in Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and American Made (2017). The duo is also working on a NASA movie which is to be filmed in outer space, in collaboration with Space X. This venture is also in the development stage.

