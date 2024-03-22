Do Deadpool & Wolverine Change the Multiverse Timeline in the MCU? EXPLAINED

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to introduce a multiverse concept from Marvel Comics, involving a single hero in each universe who can vanish if they die or are removed from their universe. This concept, first introduced in Marvel Comics, means that there would be no two Spider-Mans or Hulks with this ability in the multiverse. According to trusted insider Daniel Richtman the upcoming Deadpool threequel will introduce this concept to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine change the multiverse timeline in the MCU

Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman on Patreon said that Deadpool and Wolverine emphasizes the importance of key people within their timelines, arguing that without them, their timeline ceases to exist. This is similar to the role of Molecule Man in Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars story, where the Beyonders would annihilate a universe if they detonated a universe's Molecule Man.

If this idea does make it to the MCU, one has to wonder if and how it relates to another similar one that has already become ingrained in the franchise throughout the Multiverse Saga.

In comics, a nexus being is a person or thing with the power to significantly impact probability and the Universal Time Stream. These beings are rare but exist in every reality, serving as a temporal anchor point. They are overseen by the Time Variance Authority and Time-Keepers, who have been introduced in the MCU and are confirmed to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. If included in the upcoming threequel, the Merc with a Mouth could be the nexus being for the 20th Century Fox X-Men Universe.

The Multiverse Saga introduces new concepts and time travel mechanics, including the concept of a powerful nexus being. Wanda Maximoff and Kang the Conqueror are considered such beings, each with a firm grasp on time and reality. They can manipulate them to their will, and it's likely that more nexus beings will be revealed in future MCU projects.

Deadpool may create the MCU’s Mutants

Deadpool is rumored to be time traveling in Deadpool & Wolverine, possibly visiting various locations throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, similar to the Avengers' Time Heist adventure in Avengers: Endgame. The trailer features Ryan Reynolds' Merc-with-a-Mouth in locations from past Marvel Studios projects, such as the snowy Sokovian forest from Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Hulk's jaw-like bed from Thor: Ragnarok, and Madripoor, first explored in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Wade Wilson's time travel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) may suggest he alters events from previous projects, like Quicksilver's death in Age of Ultron and the Hulk's weakening post-Torch: Ragnarok. This presents an opportunity for Marvel Studios to rectify controversial or confusing choices from previous projects. However, Deadpool's time travel may have larger consequences for the MCU, as it may change the past.

If the theory of Deadpool's time traveling throughout the MCU's history in Deadpool & Wolverine turns out to be true, it could significantly alter the MCU's timeline, potentially introducing the X-Gene, a mutant gene with extraordinary abilities. Deadpool could travel back in time and catalyze the X-Gene, allowing mutants to present themselves in the MCU's current continuity. The exact process of this transformation remains unclear, but it could significantly impact the franchise's current and future world.

Deadpool's creation of the X-Gene in the past allows mutant characters to appear in the MCU's present day without resorting to the multiverse. This allows Marvel Studios to introduce mutants without relying on the multiverse. Some mutants retain their backstories, some of which are connected to significant human events, such as Magneto's Holocaust experiences. This could significantly impact Deadpool and Wolverine's impact on the MCU.

