Wolfs Star Austin Abrams Opens Up About His Experience Working With George Clooney And Brad Pitt; Says: ‘They Are Super Warm Guys’

Austin Abrams opens up about his experience working with George Clooney and Brad Pitt on the latest Apple TV+ release, Wolfs. While the actor’s role in the movie adds to the comic elements, his interactions with two of the veterans of Hollywood weren’t much thought of either.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Abrams revealed to have not even thought of working together in a film with Pitt and Clooney, so early in the career.

While sitting down for an interview with the media outlet, the young actor recalled having received a warm welcome from the Oceans duo. He elaborated, "It would've been If I had had the nerve to think about it or the audacity to think that it was possible.”

Abrams further added, "I don't know whose it wouldn't be on. It's insane to be able to do that, to work with these two guys that I've loved their work for so long."

As for Abrams’ role in the action-comedy, he is referred to as a kid who died due to an overdose of drugs. However, as Clooney and Pitt try to get rid of the body while dumping it at the back of the car, the kid opens his eyes, claiming to be alive.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ve Been Friends For A Long Time’: George Clooney And Brad Pitt Open Up On Their Equation Ahead Of Wolfs Release

Further in the conversation with the entertainment portal, Abrams shared the details of his role by stating, "The character is naive and feels like a person that is living very heart-forward, maybe not thinking through things as much, and in turn, getting himself into a situation where he was really just trying to help somebody out.”

Advertisement

He went on to add that his character "encounters these guys that he's at first scared of and intimidated by, and then starts to get more comfortable and feels like they're on his side a bit more."

While Clooney and Pitt have shared a good bond of friendship since years, as the duo worked together in the Ocean’s trilogy, and offscreen too, have a brotherly friendship.

As for Abrams, who has been a major part of the film and scenes with the other two actors, he had quite the sarcastic energy on the sets and in the shots, comfortably fitting into the group.

The young actor shared, "They're super warm guys and welcoming, so that was really helpful to feel comfortable.” Wolfs is available to stream on Apple TV+ and has been released in selected theaters.

ALSO READ: Amy Ryan Praises Wolfs Co-Stars Brad Pitt And George Clooney; Says 'They’re Extraordinary Actors'