‘Wow That Was Fast’: Mark Wahlberg Shares Adorable Pictures Of His Daughter Grace As She Turns 15; See Here

Mark Wahlberg shared some adorable then and now pictures of his daughter, Grace, who celebrated her 15th birthday on Saturday, January 11. Grace is the youngest among the four children Walhberg shares with his wife, Rhea Durham, and often makes it to her dad’s Instagram alongside her siblings.

As for the montage shared by Ted star on his social media platform, the actor added a transition for his fans, who could see his daughter’s toddler picture shifting to the present times, where she donned a white t-shirt and sunglasses.

In the caption, Wahlberg went on to pen, “Happy b day Grace. 15 !!! Wow, that was fast.” The actor also added the NFL on CBS theme song to the post.

Previously, in conversation with E! News, Wahlberg had heaped praise over his younger one, claiming that she was quite disciplined compared to her kids her age. He said, "My daughter, believe it or not, is more disciplined than me.”

The Fear actor added, "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s, and I had to do it because of work. And now, she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."

In another interview with People Magazine, the actor went on to claim that Grace has work ethics that inspire her siblings and everyone around her.

He explained, "She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it,’”

In the conversation further, he went on to say that Grace is the most like him among his other kids.

