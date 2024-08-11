‘Write It Into Existence': Channing Tatum Has THIS To Say About Reviving Gambit Role In MCU

Channing Tatum has pulled himself into the spotlight as he played the role of Gambit in the well-received MCU film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor has been in long conversations with the makers over the years to play the role of Gambit on-screen. However, it was only in Deadpool & Wolverine that Tatum got a chance to play his superhero character. Following his remarkable portrayal, fans are anticipating whether or not they will get to see Channing Tatum in his solo Gambit film.

Channing Tatum’s history with the character of Gambit can be traced back to decades. The actor was first approached to play the role back in 2009, however, due to his busy schedule, the role went to Taylor Kitsch. But luckily the Step Up star got to play the character in the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine, garnering massive acclaim. Tatum’s portrayal was largely liked by viewers, making him one of the fan-favorites.

During his interview with Variety, the actor was questioned whether he was in conversation with makers for his solo film or not. To this Tatum had quite a positive reply, rejoicing fans, as he expressed his keen interest in reprising the character.

“I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please. [Of] course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God,” Tatum stated.

Channing Tatum in the past was pretty close to getting his solo Gambit film. Tatum was announced to serve as the lead of the solo Gambit movie by Fox in 2014, however, the project never came to fruition. It is also important to note that Fox eventually struggled with superhero projects as films like -Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix, and The New Mutants were not received that positively. All these setbacks further diminished the chances of a solo Gambit project.

The years of efforts to create Gambit movies officially ceased once Disney purchased Fox in 2019. Now that Gambit has officially made his appearance in MCU, the decision to create a solo Gambit project lies in the hands of Marvel Studios. But the chances of the same seem pretty low as Marvel is already packed with its other superhero projects.

Well, it is to be seen though if Tatum’s decades of efforts to get a solo Gambit project will ever be successful. Fans, on the other hand, still seem pretty eager to watch Channing Tatum leading his solo Gambit project. Until then one can enjoy Tatum’s performance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is currently running in theaters.

