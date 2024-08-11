Chris Evans Responds To Ryan Reynolds' Shout Out For His Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo As Johnny Storm: 'He Gives The Best Gifts'

Chris Evans has a heartwarming reply to Ryan Reynolds' tribute post to Jonathan Lowell Spencer Storm who comically lost his skin to Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine for running his mouth a bit too much. Reynolds, however, hadn't failed to acknowledge his contributions to Marvel's most recent and a bit awaited swashbuckling success.

Ryan Reynolds thanked Evans in a social media post on Friday, August 9, 2024. The Deadpool star took to Instagram to appreciate him for his appearance as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch from Marvel's Fantastic Four) in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In his write-up which he shared on the social media platform, Reynolds delved into the 'goodbye' theme of the movie and how difficult it has been to bid adieu to a beloved character like Johnny Storm whom people have missed for so long.

He wrote, "Thank you, @chrisevans. Some of the greatest moments I’ve ever experienced in a theater were authored by this guy. Some of the hardest laughing I’ve ever done came from listening to Chris tell a story — about anything. And he got me again this year. Chris is one of those movie stars who’s actually better than you hope he is. And people hold him to a crazy high standard. He‘s just the absolute best."

In response, Chris replied with an emotional comment and mentioned that the post brought tears into his eyes jokingly. He also went ahead to praise Ryan by saying, "There may be an ocean of Chrises, but only one Ryan Reynolds," who gives the most thoughtful gifts.

For Chris, getting to reprise his long-coveted, old Marvel character, in the brand new MCU era is nothing short of a gift, the furition of which he has attributed to Reynolds in various interviews. That's why the former Captain America continued, "And he gives the BEST gifts. This one is gonna be tough to beat."

The Red One star concluded his response by nodding to the final picture in the carousel which depticed a royally cooked Johnny Storm, courtesy of Cassandra Nova. Or in Ryan's own words, when Emma Corrin's villain "zip-zapped his skin, leaving his organs to splash crudely onto the ground, while the soil greedily drank his blood."

In explaining why he got involved in the project when interviewed by People, Evans said that when Reynolds suggested the cameo he didn’t even hesitate at all. He added, "He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely. So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn't pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it."

Evans also revealed to the same outlet that he emphatically declined cue cards from Ryan while delivering a stream of expletives during his monolgue in the movie.

Fans may re-watch Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Chris Evans, Emma Corrin, and more in memory of Jonathan Lowell Spencer Storm still available in theatres worldwide.

