Ye’s Dentist Denies Supplying Nitrous Oxide Following Accusations Made By Artist’s Former Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos

Kanye West is seen involved in another legal issue; however, this time his dentist is the main focus of the case. The former chief of staff of the I Wonder artist, Milo Yiannopoulos, recently made some shocking allegations against professional medical personnel. As per Yiannopoulos, Thomas P. Connelly, who happens to be Kanye West’s

dentist, had been supplying "enormous quantities of nitrous gas."

In a recent development, the dentist has now come forward to clear his side. Addressing the allegations, Connelly has denied them while also speaking against the former chief of staff of Kanye.

Talking to TMZ, the dentist has stated that the claims made by Yiannopoulos do not happen to be factually true. Calling them “intentionally misleading," Connelly had also maintained that these were all made up and targeted towards him for attention.

Alleging Yiannopoulos of intentionally trying to damage his reputation, Connely has also added that Yiannopoulos filed an affidavit with the Dental Board of California because he wanted to get his license suspended.

Adding to the dentist's words, his team also opened up, stating that Connelly follows all the legal standards and ethical conduct of his profession. The team even stated that Connelly doesn't look forward to having his career affected by these recent claims.

Thomas P. Connelly came up with these claims against Milo Yiannopoulos after the latter accused him of supplying nitrous gas to Kanye West for "explicitly recreational use."

The former chief of staff also maintained that he is concerned about the Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 artist's wellbeing, as he noticed that Ye has allegedly become dependent on the stated substance.

Further in his claims, Milo Yiannopoulos had even alleged that Thomas P. Connelly was accepting $50K per month from the All of the Lights singer for supplying him the nitrous gas.

Yiannopoulos also mentioned in his claims that the dentist was fully aware that Kanye West was slowly becoming addicted to the substance and still continued to provide him with the gas.

Expressing his worries in his allegations, Milo Yiannopoulos has maintained that Kanye West often discussed nitrous oxide, which showed the signs of the artist's unpredictable behavior.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, the allegations made by Milo Yiannopoulos still remain unconfirmed.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

