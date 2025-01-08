'Yeezy Over Everything': Kanye West Accuses Adidas of Burying His Website in Google Search Results

Kanye West is not one to stay silent or hold back from expressing what’s on his mind. Once again, he has proven this to us. This time, he called out Adidas after Google search results excluded the Yeezy website, which is owned by the rapper.

In his signature style, Ye took to his Instagram account and shared a screenshot showing Adidas’s website topping Google search results. In a lengthy caption, he mentioned that when someone searched for "Yeezy.com," the German sportswear website appeared before his own site.

He directly addressed Adidas members, asking them to “stop” their “moves” of holding him back. Reflecting on their previous partnership, the rapper stated that their collaboration was over and pointed out that Adidas is a 60-billion-dollar company that allegedly "froze" the Flashing Lights vocalist's accounts.

He further wrote, “Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended), and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again).” The Heartless rapper claimed that he did exceptional work for Adidas, but when he stood up for himself, the company allegedly attempted to intimidate and oppress him. He also added that everyone was aware of his long-standing issues with the brand regarding “design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet.’”

Ye didn’t stop there. He also called out designer Jerry Lorenzo, who reportedly signed a collaborative deal with Adidas through his brand Fear of God, according to Hypebeast.

The rapper criticized Lorenzo, calling him “corny and disloyal” for working with Adidas after how the company allegedly treated him. He mentioned still attending Lorenzo’s show, which he claimed was a copy of his own Hollywood Bowl show, and said he was being “the so-called bigger man.” However, Ye stated that he would no longer do that for anyone.

The veteran rap artist wrote, “It’s Yeezy over everything. Everyone that ever took a picture next to me that had their own clothing lines and agendas — everyone knows they were acting like they were my friends to promote their weak a** fake Yeezy lines. They never wanted to truly work for the king.”

The Stronger rapper continued, “They wanted to use the king — get paid more than they would anywhere else — be yes-men, and be happy anytime I didn’t accomplish what ‘we’ were working toward. Now they’re banished. NO MORE HUGS. Yeezy over everything. I’m not here as a platform for anyone else. I am here to dominate, as I always have. The Yeezy $20 price is burning the game to the ground, leaving only Yeezy left. Everyone knows the costs in luxury fashion are way marked up. I should have never even worn those Prada glasses.”

West also mentioned that his website earned $100 million last year, despite being live for only six months. He explained that he took the website down after the sixth month in order to regain control of his Shopify account. He also claimed there were individuals who wanted to make him believe he couldn’t achieve success on his own.

Ye shared that they ended up selling over a million pairs of pods, and for the last two years, he has been working on 10 additional styles.

The artist concluded his caption by writing, “It’s Yeezy for the people. Everything else was in the way. If there are grammatical errors as always, rewrite in the comments and I will update. Thank you.”

