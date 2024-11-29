Yellowjackets: What Happened To The Season 2 ‘Bonus’ Episode?

Fans of Yellowjackets were excited last week when Showtime announced that Season 3 will premiere in February 2025. However, with this announcement came an important question: What happened to the much-talked-about bonus episode of Season 2? Unfortunately, it looks like this bonus episode won’t be happening after all.

Back in June 2023, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle sparked excitement among fans when she tweeted that there would be a bonus episode between Seasons 2 and 3. However, as the days passed and Season 3’s premiere date was announced, fans began to wonder about the bonus episode.

According to TVLine, the bonus episode is no longer in the works. In a recent edition of Matt’s Inside Line, a fan asked if the bonus episode was a dead thought, and Matt Webb Mitovich confirmed, "You are 100% correct." He also pointed out that the official press release for Season 3’s premiere made no mention of the episode.

The announcement of the bonus episode had generated a lot of theories among Yellowjackets fans. One major theory was that it would feature Jason Ritter, actor Melanie Lynskey’s husband, who was announced as a guest star in Season 2.

However, when Season 2 aired, Ritter was nowhere to be found. Some fans believe that his scenes were cut and that the bonus episode would have included his role.

There’s also a popular fan theory about who Ritter might have been playing: Dead Cabin Guy, the hunter whose cabin and plane the survivors discovered in Season 2.

Advertisement

This theory makes sense, as the survivors found the man’s remains in the cabin before it burned down in the Season 2 finale. Fans had hoped that Ritter’s role would tie into this storyline, but with the bonus episode now canceled, it seems like this theory might never come to fruition.

While the bonus episode is no longer in the works, there’s still a chance that elements from it could make their way into Yellowjackets Season 3.

Since the bonus episode was originally planned to air between Seasons 2 and 3, it could be incorporated into the upcoming season. This may have been a smart move to avoid further delays in production due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets has already experienced delays, and incorporating the bonus content into the new season could help keep things moving smoothly. This would mean that whatever the bonus episode was meant to explore could still make it to the screen, just as part of the main storyline.

Advertisement

Although the bonus episode remains a mystery, fans can still look forward to Yellowjackets Season 3, which will debut on February 14, 2025. The new season will feature a few new faces, including Hilary Swank, known for her role in The Next Karate Kid, and Joel McHale, famous for his work in Community and Stargirl. Additionally, Sara Desjardins, who plays Callie, will have a regular role this season.

ALSO READ: Why Kim Kardashian ‘Misses Being Thick’ After Dramatic Weight Loss? Find Out