Yellowstone Season 6: Which Stars Will Lead After Kevin Costner’s Exit? Here’s What Reports Say

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler have been constants in the ever-changing drama of the Dutton family. Despite all the chaos, their decades-long romance has remained strong, becoming a fan-favorite aspect of the show.

Now, Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) are in talks to star in the sixth season of the hit show on Paramount Network.

In the second half of Season 5, which starts on November 10, their love story will play an even bigger role. With Kevin Costner's departure from the show, John Dutton won't be around, so Beth and Rip are expected to take center stage.

Although Paramount Network announced that Season 5 would be the last, reports suggest there might be more Yellowstone with Beth and Rip as the leads. Reilly and Hauser were once rumored to be in The Madison, but that show will star Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox instead.

The Madison focuses on a New York City family dealing with grief in Montana’s Madison River valley. This Yellowstone news was first reported by Puck, but Paramount Network hasn't officially confirmed it.

To celebrate the show, Paramount Network is airing a Yellowstone marathon over Labor Day Weekend, revisiting every episode and Beth and Rip's unique relationship.

Their love story began in the pilot episode when Rip found Beth smoking a cigarette in a bathrobe at the ranch. Beth's sharp wit was on full display when she told Rip, “You look nervous, Rip, like a stray dog who can’t enjoy being in the house 'cause he’s so worried about the broom."

Their bond has survived many challenges, including a family assassination attempt in Season 3, leading to their spontaneous wedding in Season 4. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second half of Yellowstone's fifth season, which is currently being filmed in Montana without its lead, Kevin Costner. Costner stepped away to focus on his Horizon film series.

When Yellowstone aired its midseason finale in January 2023, things looked bleak for the Dutton family. Jamie Dutton had just made a bold move against his sister, Beth, and their father, John Dutton, leading to a fierce family conflict in the upcoming episodes.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, is set to return on Sunday, November 10.

