When Is Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Releasing? Final Premiere Date, Plot & More

It has been over a year and a half since fans last saw the Duttons fussing over their ranch in the beloved Neo-western drama, Yellowstone. The first part of Season 5 aired until January 2023, but there has been a long wait for the highly anticipated final episodes of the Paramount+ series.

Reports suggest that the delay is partly due to behind-the-scenes drama, largely stemming from Kevin Costner’s exit from the show.

When is Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 releasing?

Season 5, Part 2, and the final few episodes of the acclaimed Western drama will return on Sunday, November 10, 2024. It was announced on June 20 and will air exclusively on the Paramount Network.

Part 2 consists of six episodes, from Episode 9 to Episode 14, according to IMDb.

Where can the show be streamed?

While previous seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock, Season 5, Part 2, will not be immediately available on the streamer.

Part 2 episodes can be expected to debut on Peacock six months after the Season 5 finale airs on Paramount+.

This is deduced based on the show’s previous release pattern, as the last Yellowstone episode aired in January 2023 on Paramount, and the season was later made available on Peacock in May.

Plot and cast

The final part of Season 5 treads towards the end of Yellowstone, with a lot at stake for the Duttons as they resolve internal and external conflicts. Part 2 could potentially expand on the narrative of Rip leaving for Texas with the cattle while the Duttons feud in his absence. This storyline also connects to the forthcoming spinoff, 6666.

In Part 1, viewers saw Beth suggesting to John that they kill Jamie after discovering the train station. Meanwhile, Jamie is plotting against them with Sarah Atwood, according to Screen Rant.

The Duttons are essentially feuding over their disagreements over the fate of their ranch. John has a conservation easement plan to protect his property from encroachment, while Jamie and Sarah intend to commercialize the ranch for their benefit.

Representatives from Broken Rock, including Chief Thomas Rainwater, Angela Blue-Thunder, and Mo, also hold significant power as they navigate the government's goal to run a pipeline through the Duttons' property.

With all these elements in play, peak drama awaits as fans hold their breaths for the epic finale.

Why is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner, 69, who played leading patriarch John Dutton throughout the five seasons of Yellowstone, officially announced his departure from the hit show on June 20. The news coincided with Paramount Network's announcement of the premiere date for the final episodes.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker claimed it was not a tough decision to bid farewell to Yellowstone because he felt it was “time to move on,” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away],” Costner added.

Costner wants to devote more time to his forthcoming four-part Western epic film series, Horizon, which he has co-written, directed, and starred in. The first installment of the same premiered on June 28 and Chapter 2 will release on August 16, 2024.

As per reports, the actor couldn't spend much time on the sets of Yellowstone, which did not sit well with creator Taylor Sheridan, leading up to the former’s exit from the series, according to Variety.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, will premiere on November 10, 2024, on Paramount+.

