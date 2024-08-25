‘You Got This': Joey Lawrence’s Ex-Wife Samantha Cope Breaks Silence Amid Divorce Filing

Joey Lawrence’s ex-wife Samantha Cope has finally opened up about her split with Lawrence. Cope shared an emotional video on her Instagram where despite not directly addressing her divorce, the actress hinted towards the recent tumultuous period of her life. Cope’s decision to split from Lawrence comes after the news of his extra-marital affair with Melina Alves made major headlines.

Joey Lawrence’s Ex-Wife Samantha Cope addresses her split

On August 20, PEOPLE confirmed that Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have decided to split from each other. The former couple first met each other during the filming of Lifetime's My Husband's Secret Brother in 2021 and eventually exchanged their marriage vows in May 2022. The couple even welcomed their daughter, Dylan Rose, born on January 16, 2023.

Things seemed to go perfectly until the news of Lawrence’s extramarital affair with Melina Alves emerged. This forced Cope to move forward with the decision to sever his paths from the Gimme a Break! star. Following the news of their split emerged, Cope has finally decided to open up about the same in her recently shared candid video on Instagram.

Cope revealed in the caption of the video that a good friend of hers advised her to not be afraid of tears and let them flow freely, as every single drop of your tear helps in reducing your internal pain, further assisting you to move on. Despite the serious message, the caption surprisingly concluded on a humorous yet positive note.

“An amazing friend of mine recently told me ‘Don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in.’ She also reminded me: ‘The more you cry, the less you pee’. So let them flow. You got this,” the caption read.

The shared video featured glimpses of all recent happy moments of Cope, which included her time with her daughter. However, these happy glimpses were soon followed by emotional moments that especially took place in the last few weeks. The actress can be seen crying all alone in her care and outdoors.

“Look at you, look how far you’ve come. You’ve faced your trauma, and you came out on the other side. And I’m sorry to get a little emotional. But there were sometimes there that I was really worried about you, Miss Girl. But look at you today. I am so proud of you. You’re a survivor baby,” a voiceover navigated the video.

Joey Lawrence's affair with Brazilian actress, Melina Alves

Joey Lawrence shocked the masses after the news of his swirling romance with Brazilian actress, Melina Alves emerged. This extra-marital affair became the cause of divorce for both Lawrence and Alves. As per Page Six, Alves’ husband, Edward Rider too filed for divorce and accused her former wife of having an affair with Lawrence. In the filing, Rider claimed that he became aware of Alves’ extramarital affair back in March.

As per the source, retrieved via PEOPLE, Lawrence met Alves on the sets of their upcoming film, Socked in for Christmas. “Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer. He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him,” the source revealed.

The source even added that after Samantha insisted on counseling, Lawrence fooled their counselor and would "get ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out." As per the court documents, as per the outlet, Samantha cited “irreconcilable differences” as their prime reason for divorce. She further marked June 7, 2024, as their date of separation.

Further Samantha Cope is seeking full custody of her daughter, Dylan Rose, with permitted visits from Lawrence that too at her discretion. It seems like Cope is surely going through a lot at the moment, but her recent Instagram video reflects her positive outlook to move on from her past and establish her new future.

