‘You Guys Are Superheroes’: Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Help Out With Food Packages For First Responders Of The LA Wildfires

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco provided food packages to the first responders of the Los Angeles wildfires, amidst the flames engulfing the surroundings. The couple who got engaged in December were spotted unpacking the cardboard boxes filled with edibles and cans.

Gomez went on to share the videos of the good cause on her Instagram story and also showed her gratitude to those helping the people fight fire while also evacuating the high-alert areas.

Blanco too shared a story on his social media account where a truck filled with food and fruits, along with different drinks from various brands, could be seen. He penned alongside, “Thank you so much guys,” while tagging various brands like SuperGoop, Prime, and CELSIUS energy drinks.

The music record producer shared a picture of staff members from the California Forestry and Fire Protection Department. In the caption alongside, Blanco wrote, “Thank you to all the first responders, the national guard, and firefighters !!! "You guys are super heroes !!!”

In the following slide, he wrote, “We are doing more drops !!! any companies that want to donate pls dm me !!! Thank you again to all the companies that showed up.”

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's Pop-Up Event Pushed Back Amidst L.A. Wildfires; Says 'Devasted To See The Impact'

It has been over a week since the wildfires erupted in parts of South California and Palisades. The affected areas also included Malibu, Topanga, and Santa Monica.

Following the flames spreading at a rapid pace in the States, many celebrities have relocated to a safer area. Many of them from the industry also lost their houses to the fires, burning them to ashes, including Adam Brody-Leighton Meester, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Spencer Pratt-Heidi Montag, Anns Faris, Ricky Lake, Joshua Jackson, and Cameron Mathison.

Advertisement

The fires have also led to a delay in the award ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Enters Bridal Era? Fans Notice Key Details as Emilia Perez Actress Embraces Back-to-Back White Outfits