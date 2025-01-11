Selena Gomez's Pop-Up Event Pushed Back Amidst L.A. Wildfires; Says 'Devasted To See The Impact'

Selena Gomez’s pop-up event to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her Rare album has been pushed back amidst the Los Angeles wildfires. The management team of the actress-singer released a statement wherein it was mentioned that they are devastated by the situation; it is important for the team to prioritize the safety of each one participating and showing their love for the album and Gomez.

The Monte Carlo actress went on to repost the statement on her Instagram story and shared that further details about the event will be released soon with new dates.

As for the write-up, it stated, “We are devastated to see the impact the wildfires continue to have on our community in Los Angeles.”

The statement further read, “The safety and the well-being of our team and community are top priorities, and with that in mind, we have decided to postpone Rare: The Pop-Up in partnership with Complex. We’ll share more details and rescheduled dates for the event soon. Thank you for your understanding.”

The original dates for the event were scheduled for January 10-12, and it was hosted to celebrate the Rare album, which went on to top the charts and hit the first spot in the Billboard 200.

Further in the statement, it was mentioned, “As a Los Angeles-based team, our hearts are with California as we face massive wildfires that have threatened communities, displaced families, and destroyed homes.”

Moreover, Gomez went on to share multiple links on her Instagram stories to help the affected with shelter and basic amenities.

