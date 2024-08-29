‘Your Goodbyes’: Kaitlyn Bristowe Recalls Why She Arranged ‘Funeral Service’ After Breakup With Fiance Jason Tartick

We all have our own way of dealing with breakups, and so does Kaitlyn Bristowe. She dealt with her split with her fiance, Jason Tartick, in a rather unconventional way. Sharing how she staged everything to deal with her breakup to move past the seemingly hard phase Kaitlyn gave a sneak peek into the matter.

In an episode of her podcast Off The Vine, Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke with Amanda Hirsch about her recent breakup. Bristowe shared that she held a private "funeral service" for the relationship as a way to emotionally let go. Although nothing physical was buried, it was a symbolic practice to say goodbye and find closure. Bristowe mentioned that while the ritual didn't completely heal her heartbreak, it did have a positive impact on her mental state.

In case you are not aware, she and Tartick were in a relationship for a couple of years and decided to take the next step by getting engaged in 2021. However, their engagement didn't last long as they announced their breakup in August 2023.

According to reports, she previously expressed her emotions when her ex-fiancé revealed his new relationship with content creator Kat Stickler in June. She mentioned in a private Facebook group that it was more painful than people realized for "reasons other than most know."

She later clarified in the same group that she was not “hurt” but was working her way through some “anger and resentment” that she had held onto.

According to the publication, her latest conversation about her breakup came days after she shared her interest in the romance department with Zac Clark, who appeared on The Bachelor.

For the unversed, Clark was previously with his fiance, Tayshia Adams, after they crossed paths during her appearance on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Then in season 17, Adams and Bristove cohosted The Bachelorette in 2021, when Clark and Adams broke up.

