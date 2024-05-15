Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum, Meryl Streep, And Other Hollywood Stars Grace Red Carpet On Day 1

Celebrities attending the opening red carpet ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 14, did not disappoint!

With icons such as Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Greta Gerwig, and Heidi Klum bringing their best fashion game to the event, here's how they, as well as a myriad of other celebs, owned the inaugural night of the 2024 Cannes red carpet.

Red, White, and Black - The unofficial color palette of the opening night of the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Jane Fonda arrived at the commencement of the highly-celebrated annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a black Elie Saab 2019 jumpsuit with a sequin-embroidered bodice, while Meryl Streep stole the spotlight in a timeless white custom Dior haute couture dress.

Heidi Klum, for her part, radiated glamor in a vibrant off-shoulder Saiid Kobeisy gown that came with a train that added some much-needed drama to her otherwise safe look.

Greta Gerwig, the president of the main competition, on the other hand, opted for a daring look, arriving fully dolled up in a burgundy sequin dress. With only a pair of earrings as her accessory, the Barbie filmmaker confidently carried herself alongside fellow jury member and actor Lily Gladstone, who also lit up the evening with her own share of sequin bling.

What is the Cannes Film Festival? — Date and Time of this year’s gathering HERE

Cannes, first conceived in 1939, is one of the biggest film festivals in the world and has been held annually in France since 1946, with 1948 and 1950 being exceptions when it was canceled due to lack of funds.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 14 and 25, with the operating hours for the first day being 8 am and 8 pm. Beginning May 15, the ceremony will take place between 9 am and 6 pm, per the Festival De Cannes official website.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, Palme d’Or-winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, and French stars Omar Sy and Eva Green, led by Greta Gerwig, are among the jury members of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Cannes panel for the main competition this year comprises five women and four men.

