‘You’ve Got Work to Do’: Brendan Fraser Still “Pinches” Himself Over His Oscar Win for The Whale

Brendan Fraser, the 2023 Academy Award winner for Best Actor, remains awestruck by his triumph for The Whale. The actor recently stopped by Deadline’s Red Sea Studio in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss his latest films, Rental Family and Pressure, while reflecting on his career highs and the transformative impact of his Oscar win.

Amid his busy schedule, Fraser admitted that his life post-Oscar remains surreal. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop pinching myself,” he confessed. “Even when people recognize me on the street, I still feel like I’m being told, ‘Fraser, get back in the dish pit—you’ve got work to do.’”

Fraser, who recently wrapped filming the Hikari-directed Rental Family in Japan, described the project as both unique and rewarding. The comedy follows Fraser as a struggling American actor in Tokyo who takes on roles for a Japanese “rental family” company, standing in for various family members in strangers’ lives. Fraser shared his admiration for Japan’s filmmaking precision and culture, calling the experience “refreshing and new.”

“I couldn’t resist making this film,” Fraser said. “The talent pool is extensive, and behind the camera, everything is meticulous. It was a trailblazing opportunity.” Fraser also revealed that director Hikari recently visited him for Thanksgiving and teased that a studio cut of the film is nearing completion.

In addition to Rental Family, Fraser took on the role of Dwight D. Eisenhower in the WWII drama Pressure, which delves into the tension-filled decision-making process behind D-Day. Reflecting on the challenge of portraying the iconic leader, Fraser said: “To play Eisenhower? Take a deep breath, absorb everything about him, and then forget it. It’s not about a history lesson—it’s about capturing the pressure cooker of that pivotal moment.”

Brendan Fraser’s career resurgence is as inspiring as it is remarkable. With groundbreaking projects like Rental Family and Pressure in the pipeline, Fraser continues to prove that his talent knows no bounds.

