Pressure: Kerry Condon Roped In For Upcoming D-Day Movie Alongside Andrew Scott And Brendan Fraser; DEETS Inside

Kerry Condon has been roped in to play one of the prominent characters in the upcoming movie Pressure. The actress will appear alongside stars Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser. The upcoming movie will commence filming next month in the U.K. According to media reports, the film will be based on clock-ticking situations that would lead to the events of the Normandy Landings.

The BAFTA-winning actress will portray the role of Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was one of the trusted aids of Captain Kay Summersby. Meanwhile, the Fleabag star, Andrew Scott, will work closely on the scenes with Condon.

Scott will play the character of Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg, who will report about the weather conditions to Eisenhower for successful Normandy operations.

The storyline of the film will also lead to the events of World War II and will talk about the causes of these historic events. As per history, Captain Summersby was upgraded from chauffeur to personal secretary of the Army General Eisenhower.

While working together for a long time, the experts claim that the duo developed an intimate relationship. However, the biographers of the Army general have denied the reports.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Attends British Grand Prix Holding Hands With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon; Details Inside

Pressure will be directed by Anthony Maras, who is known for taking the director’s chair in the Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai. More of the cast members, too, will join the film, and the names will be unveiled by the makers soon. The screenplay has been penned by Maras and award-winning writer David Haig.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the film reads, “In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element—the British weather. Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer, James Stagg, is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership.”

It further reads, “The wrong conditions could devastate the largest-ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on. With only his trusted aide, Captain Kay Summersby, to confide in and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance.”

Further details about the film and the release date will be announced soon.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt’s Lewis Hamilton Produced F1 Film to Hit Cinemas in Summer 2025; Sneak Peak to Be Released During British Grand Prix Race