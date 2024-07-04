Zac Efron Reveals He ‘Really Drilled All Those Shots’ In Basketball Sequence Of High School Musical

Zac Efron went method while shooting for High School Musical!

The Baywatch actor not only acted and sang in the hit musical film of the early 2000s, which became a youth sensation. But he also did basketball drills during the Get'cha Head in the Game sequence! Efron revealed that he and the cast were “incredibly motivated” while filming the first installment of the film series.

Zac Efron recalls filming the Basketball Sequence in High School Musical

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair while promoting his Netflix rom-com A Family Affair, the actor, 36, revisited his iconic Get'cha Head in the Game sequence from HSM. Regarding the sequence, Efron recalled the cast being “incredibly motivated” during the first movie. However, many of them “got hit in the face” with the basketball while filming the iconic sequence.

“You can’t predict where a basketball is going,” he said laughingly. “[But] I'm still proud of all those guys for doing that 'cause it was hard.”

He revealed that he and the boys practiced with basketballs two prior to the shoot. The Iron Claw actor recalled that they rehearsed for two to three hours and got the “sync” of the scene right. “After five takes, we nailed it; we got it all in one [take],” Efron said, who also “really drilled all those shots” himself.

Advertisement

The actor also recalled the “special moment” when everyone delivered the shot and thought they had created something very cool.

Efron reveals that the Bet On It sequence from HSM 2 was improvised

High School Musical becoming a cult classic youth film was a testament to the amazing songs and sequences still etched in people’s hearts! Bet On It was a solo musical sequence from High School Musical 2, where Efron delivered a solo performance on a giant golf course.

During an interview last month with Still Watching Netflix, The Greatest Showman actor revealed that the sequence was completely improvised and shot in three hours. “We just had no ideas for what to do on the day," he said.

He recalled that the director, Kenny Ortega, had no concept for the song yet and was open to hearing ideas. Efron recalled saying, “I was like, 'I don't know, we're on a golf course,' ” and the rest is history.

Advertisement

Zac Efron has starred in a rom-com titled A Family Affair with Joey King and Nicole Kidman, which is currently streaming on Netflix.