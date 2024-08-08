Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Franchise Reportedly Shelved by Netflix Following Disappointing Year; All We Know So Far

In a recent interview, Zack and Deborah Snyder provided more details about their work. The main discussion was on their new sci-fi films Rebel Moon Part 1 and Rebel Moon Part 2. They also discussed their earlier film, Army of the Dead.

Netflix’s Army of the Dead was a hit among audiences who viewed it as an action-horror film. It performed well initially with 75 million households watching it within its first four weeks. This success made them plan for sequels and spin-offs. Snyders had even released Army of Thieves which is a prequel to this movie and were considering creating an animated series and other features like Planet of the Dead as well as Army of The Dead: Lost Vegas.

Unfortunately, as reported, Zack and Deborah have confirmed that none of these projects are going on. Zack said, “We are very ambitious with everything.” On her part during the interview, Deborah stated that Halloween at Six Flags theme parks will still have some sort of theme over it despite cancellations stating that, “It’s going to be a really cool experience.”

The decision to shelve all things linked to the Army Of The Dead may not come as a shocker to many people. For several years now little has been heard in terms of new developments regarding all these projects. Besides, Zack Snyder’s two recent movies - Rebel Moon Part 1 and Rebel Moon Part 2 were not received very well.

Both subscribers and critics did not like these movies that came out in less than eight months in 2024. Such a development can make Netflix leaders be unsure if they want to give Snyder another chance with any other expensive movies.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, there were positive figures regarding total viewing hours for both Army Of The Dead and Army Of Thieves. The 2023 Netflix Engagement report shows that Army of the Dead had a total of 46 million hours of people watching it and this implies that 18.7 million viewed it. A little more was witnessed for Army of Thieves as it saw 49 million hours watched leading to 22.6 million views.

The last update on the animated prequel series, Lost Vegas happened in November 2023 while the confirmation about its cancellation is just recent. Armies of the Dead, which is Zack Snyder’s production with Deborah Snyder, had an impressive beginning. However, all future projects have been scrapped despite their successful debut and grand ambitions.

This move perhaps has something to do with mixed reception towards some recent Snyder’s works like Rebel Moon. Nonetheless, this Halloween will have some themed experiences at Six Flags in honor of the Army of the Dead in a different way.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Confirms Digital Release Date: Streaming Details, Where To Watch & More