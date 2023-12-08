Park Shin Hye-Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump, Hwang In Yeop's Go Ahead remake: JTBC's 2024 K-drama lineup OUT

As the year is coming to an end, there is an array of Korean series under production that are all set release at the beginning of 2024 to entice K-drama lovers.

JTBC, one the leading TV networks in South Korea, has unveiled an exciting K-drama line up. From melodrama to thriller genre, JTBC has got you covered!

Let’s take a quick look at the JTBC K-drama line up:

Doctor Slump

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Medical

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Park, Kong Seong Ha

Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Doctor Slump follows the story of two young doctors who quit their jobs after hitting the rock bottom and start living on a rooftop house. The much-awaited rom-com medical drama will premiere on 27 January 2024. It marks the return of actress Park Shin Hye to the small screen and also, she will reunite with her previous co-star Park Hyung Sik from the popular 2013 series The Heirs.

A Prefabricated Family

Genre: Romance, comedy, youth, drama

Advertisement

Cast: Hwang In Youp, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung

Director: Kim Dong-hwi

The show follows the narrative of three youngsters who are not related by blood but find comfort in one another during their teenage years. What happens when they meet again 10 years later? That’s what the series will unfold! It is based on a Chinese drama Go Ahead (2020) which received great reviews.

Great Problem Solver

Genre: Legal Drama, Romance

Cast: Lee Ji Ah, Kang Ki Young

Director: Park Jin Suk

Releasing on 31 January 2024, the show revolves around an attorney Kim Sara (Lee Ji Ah) who works towards providing marriage justice. Kang Ki Young plays Kim Sara’s business partner and an advisory lawyer. Their mission is to identify problems in failed marriages and punish bad spouses.

Hide

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Min Jae

Director: Kim Dong Hwi

Hide (literal title) is about a woman named Na Moon Young, whose husband Cha Sung Jae goes missing all of a sudden. Then, she embarks on a mission to find him and in the process, she discovers the hidden truth about her husband’s disappearance.

Although I Am Not A Hero

Genre: Action, Psychological, Romance, Fantasy

Cast: Jang Ki yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, Soo Hyun

Director: Jo Hyun Tak

Although I Am Not a Hero is a fantasy drama that focuses on the life of a man named Bok Gwi Joo (Jang Ki Yong), who has extraordinary abilities. In this time-traveling series, Bok Gwi Joo loses his powers due to prevalent issues such as insomnia and phone addiction. This show marks the comeback of actor Jang Ki Yong, after getting discharged from the military in February 2023.

No Secrets

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Melodrama

Cast: Go Kyung Pyo, Kang Han Na, Joo Jong hHyuk

Director: Jang Ji Yeon

No Secrets tells the story of an FM announcer named Song Gi Baek in his 30s (Go Kyung Pyo) who crosses paths with an ambitious entertainment writer On Woo-joo (Kang Han Na). This show also stars Joo Jong Hyuk as Kim Jung Heon, who is a star entertainer and also On Woo Joo ex-boyfriend.

Advertisement

She Is Different Day and Night

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Lee Jung Eun, Jung Eun Ji, Choi Jin Hyuk

Director: Park Ji Ha

As the name suggests, the series narrates an unusual tale of a young woman who works part-time and prepares for a civil service exam. She finds herself in trouble as she suddenly turns into an old woman one night.

The Life of Mrs. Ock

Genre: Historical, Romance, Drama

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo

Director: Jin Hyuk

The Life of Mrs. Ock is a historical drama set in the Joseon era. It follows the story of Ok Tae Yeong, a legal expert with a fake identity. A storyteller and traveler named Cheon Seung risks his life to protect Ok Tae Yeong and ends up falling in love with her.

The Woman Who Plays

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa

Director: Na Kyung

An unexpected romance blossoms between Ji Hwan, who once had a dark past and Eun Ha, who takes care of children and plays with them. The show is based on a web novel with the same name.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doctor Slump: Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik starrer rom-com confirms release date