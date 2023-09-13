'You can call me uncle': When 18 Again star Hwang In Yeop and Roh Jeong Eui playfully joked about age gap

18 Again co-stars Hwang In Yeop and Roh Jeong Eui and other cast members had a fun time filming the K-drama. The two actors are 10 years apart in age and this became a subject of teaching for them. Hwang In Yeop revealed what was his reaction when he first met Roh Jeong Eui.

When Hwang In Yeop asked Roh Jeong Eui to call him 'Uncle'

The popular actor Hwang In Yeop who rose to fame for his role as Han Seo Jun in the drama True Beauty, appeared as the second lead actor before in 18 Again. Hwang In Yeop's character Gu Ja Sung had a crush on Roh Jeong Eui's character Hong Si Ah. Gu Ja Sung took the advice of Go Woo Young (played by Lee Do Hyun) to confess his feelings for Hong Si Ah. Go Woo Young suggested to him the typical way of proposing to a girl in public with a flower bouquet and music. The cast members were once discussing this scene in a game of truth or lie, where Roh Jeong Eui was asked how she felt after receiving the bouquet from Hwang In Yeop.

They were all confident that the move Gu Ja Sung made was not appreciated. However, just to confirm Roh Jeong Eui's answer, they asked, "When you received that bouquet from Hwang In Yeop, your heart fluttered?". Roh Jeong Eui replied with a no but the machine said otherwise. The cast members were dumbfounded but Ryeoun clapped loudly. That's when Hwang In Yeop spoke about their 10-year age gap and revealed, "When we first met, I told her you can call me samchun (uncle)". Roh Jeong Eui laughed while agreeing with him.

About 18 Again

The K-drama is a remake of Zac Efron's film 17 Again which premiered in the year 2009. The context of this drama was completely based in South Korea, which served heart-fluttering romantic scenes. Lee Do Hyun took the lead as the father and the spouse who turned 18 and got an understanding of his children's school life. His character gave some iconic and hilarious moments that one can not forget.

