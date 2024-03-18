Hyeri apologises for her reaction to Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol dating news; speaks on past relationship
Hyeri has finally spoken out about the situation involving Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol. In an elaborate Instagram post, she apologizes for her behavior.
Hyeri has finally spoken out about the brewing controversy over Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship. In an Instagram post, she addresses the issues that caused the situation to go haywire. She takes it upon herself to apologise for her actions which cause harm to the ones affected. Moreover, she also talks about her past relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol.