BTS' RM, V successfully graduate as elite military trainees: Know more about rigorous selection criteria

BTS' RM and V successfully graduated as elite military trainees, standing out among the six recognized for their exceptional performance at the military graduation ceremony. The exclusive acknowledgment underscores the rigorous requirements and standards needed to achieve this distinguished status.

BTS' RM and V were seen at the military graduation ceremony, standing out as two of the only six elite graduate trainees acknowledged for their exceptional performance. Videos circulating online capture the moment they received their awards, showcasing their excellence even in the military domain.

Fans who watched the videos expressed joy in seeing the members doing well. According to the guidelines at the Nonsan Training Center, becoming an elite trainee requires meeting specific requirements to progress through and successfully graduate from the training stages. The following are the requirements:

Curl-ups: more than 86 in 2minutes

Push-ups: more than 72 in 2 minutes

Run 1.5 km within 5 minutes and 28 seconds

Run 3 km within 12 minutes and 30 seconds

Zero-point shooting 16 shots out of 20

and no training exceptions

Benefits:

Possible to stay out on the graduation day

Obtain reward leave

Early promotion

Fans were delighted to witness BTS members excelling in the military, showcasing their versatility and success not only in their idol life but also in their overall careers as well-rounded individuals.

Recent activities of BTS’ RM and V

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing BTS, provided an update on members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Via Weverse on Monday, BIGHIT MUSIC requested fans to refrain from sending letters and gifts to the military barracks for these BTS members. In their announcement, they commented “Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp."

While all seven members of BTS – RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – are currently fulfilling their military service obligations, members Jin and J-Hope are anticipated to complete their service and return later this year.In spite of the members being engaged in military service, BTS continues to provide fresh content for their fans. The group recently introduced their docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. This series delves into the personal experiences of each member, exploring the conflicts, journey to stardom, and challenges that have played a significant role in shaping BTS into the iconic group they are today.

