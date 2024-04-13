‘I’ll grow out my hair’ BTS’ Jin rings in April with sweet message for ARMYs; promises THIS upon his return

BTS' Jin has kicked off April by continuing his monthly message series. The singer has been sharing messages for each month until his anticipated return in June 2024. Today, on April 13th KST, he unveiled his April message, touching on the topic of allergies and making heartfelt promises to the ARMY.

BTS’ Jin welcomes April

In the video, likely filmed in December 2022, BTS' Jin warmly welcomes April as part of his ongoing monthly message series, created for each month until his return. With a caring tone, Jin urges his fans to take care of their allergies, highlighting April as a month when allergies tend to worsen. He advises viewers to steer clear of flowers, acknowledging their beauty but cautioning that they can trigger rhinitis for some people. Jin suggests keeping allergy medication handy to alleviate symptoms.

The BTS member, in his thoughtful message, also addresses those without allergies and encourages them to embrace the beauty of April, the season of blooming flowers. He urged fans to go out and enjoy the sight of flowers in full bloom. With his trademark warmth, Jin asked fans to maintain a cheerful attitude, assuring them that his return was not far off.

Moreover, Jin made heartfelt promises to his fans. Firstly, he mentioned his intention to grow out his hair, recognizing that military regulations typically require shorter hair. Secondly, he vowed to bring flowers for his fans upon his return, expressing his desire to say, "Your flower-like Seokjin is back.”

Jin also shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits with fans, mentioning that the video was filmed during a RUN BTS shoot. Given the December filming, he noted the chilly weather and expressed concern that April might still be cold. He kindly reminded fans to stay warm, and avoid catching a cold, and assured them that he'd be back soon for more fun together.

Watch the video below-

More about BTS’ Jin

BTS' Jin, renowned for his vocals, humor, and gorgeous visuals, is currently serving his military duty, along with other members RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Fans are eager to see him potentially participate in shows like The Backpacker Chef, where celebrities venture to unconventional locales and create delectable dishes using limited local resources.

The production team of The Backpacker Chef recently shared that season 2 is in its early stages, with the cast set to be revealed later. They announced that filming for season 2 will kick off in April and will include Baek Jong Won and actor Ahn Bo Hyun. In season 1, Day6's Young K and Idol, alongside actor Kim Dong Jun, appeared on the show while fulfilling their military duties.

As anticipation builds for the latest season, fans are curious if BTS member Jin will also make an appearance, as he is also enlisted in the military. Baek Jong Won had promised Jin that he would visit his military unit. With Jin's scheduled discharge in June, fans are hopeful to see him on the show.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: When BTS’ Jimin 'revealed' fellow members Jin and RM were dating as April Fool's Day prank