When BTS’ Jimin 'revealed' fellow members Jin and RM were dating as April Fool's Day prank

On April Fool's Day, renowned for its playful pranks, BTS members have thrilled fans with numerous humorous antics. As we mark today, the 1st of April, let's revisit a notable hilarious prank featuring Jimin. On this day today, 6 years ago, he humorously "revealed" that fellow members Jin and RM were romantically involved, adding to the lighthearted spirit of the occasion.

BTS' Jimin reveals about Jin and RM dating

BTS' Jimin is known for his sweet, playful antics, especially on April Fool's Day. In 2018, he decided to humorously prank both fans and fellow members by "confirming" that two of his fellow BTS members were in a relationship. Jimin claimed that BTS leader RM and Jin had been romantically involved for a year, even providing what seemed to be evidence from an article. However, savvy fans quickly recognized the date and realized that it was all part of Jimin's April Fool's Day prank.

Because of Jimin's playful antics, he jokingly became the president of the NamJin (Namjoon and Jin) fan club. Using hashtags #JIMIN and #Hyungs_ILoveYouguys, he added to the fun atmosphere. In response, Jin opted for an even more humorous approach by expressing mock anger towards Jimin and decided to write an acrostic poem about Bang Si Hyuk, their agency's founder. The poem humorously praised Bang Si Hyuk, with lines like "Bang: tansonyeondan's creator. Shi: Hyuk the best. Hyuk: hyung, thank you." It was a playful and lighthearted moment, showcasing Jimin's and his fellow member’s mischievous sense of humor.

BTS’ recent activities

Despite all BTS members being currently enlisted in the military, they have ensured that fans have plenty of content to enjoy. V recently released a song titled FRI(END)S, while J-Hope dropped an album titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 along with a docu-series called HOPE ON THE STREET. Additionally, SUGA was spotted starting his basic military training, with Jin reportedly seen dropping him off. Although the members are temporarily separated, they are expected to reunite in 2025 with numerous other projects for their global fan base ARMYs.

