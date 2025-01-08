'Women Seem to Be Held...': Ryan Reynold Presents Award to THIS Movie About 'Powerful Women' Amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle

Ryan Reynolds stole the spotlight at this year’s National Board of Review Awards gala which marked his first public event since Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni. On Tuesday, January 7, the Deadpool and Wolverine actor was all smiles at the event as he introduced honoree Wicked which the committee named best movie of 2024.

"Wicked is indeed wicked," he started his speech. The actor continued to praise the film which centers around powerful women as it explores nuanced and complex relationships that resonated with the audience.

“Stories about women seem to be held to a different set of standards,” Reynolds added. “That is to say that they're often held to the standards women are held to in life,” he explained. The Green Lantern actor emphasized how women have the pressure to appear perfect, hide their strength, and shape-shift when needed.

“But Donna Langley and Universal, they know where and with whom to place their trust, and it paid off in this film," he added. The actor and his wife Blake Lively have been maintaining a low profile since the latter filed a sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star.

Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman denied the “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious" accusations claiming it as an attempt to fix her tarnished public image.