My Name is Gabriel starring Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum and more changes broadcast time; know when you can watch next

My Name is Gabriel will be moving to a new time slot starting from its third episode on July 5. The show will now air at 10:30 PM KST and 7:00 PM IST. It's a new variety show where the cast immerses themselves in the lives of people abroad for 72 hours.

On July 3, JTBC and the My Name is Gabriel production team announced that starting from the third episode on July 5, the show will move to a new time slot, airing at 10:30 PM KST, which is at 7:00 PM IST on Fridays. Initially, My Name is Gabriel was broadcast at 8:50 PM KST, which was the same time slot as PD Na Young Suk’s tvN variety adventure and cooking show Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

Produced by PD Kim Tae Ho, renowned for the hit MBC program Infinite Challenge, My Name is Gabriel is a new variety show. It follows cast members as they immerse themselves in the lives of strangers abroad for 72 hours, adopting new identities where they are unrecognized. The show stars Park Myung Soo, Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Dex, and Gabee. The next episode of My Name is Gabriel will air on July 5 at 10:30 PM KST.

In the series, the first round of data analysis is conducted using a special artificial intelligence (AI) program named Gabriel, based on preliminary interviews with the stars. The following clips preview the stars immersing themselves in the lives of others in various parts of the world, capturing viewers' attention.

On June 20, Ji Chang Wook spoke about his unusual experience living as a farmer in Mexico on the new JTBC variety show, My Name is Gabriel, at a production presentation in Seoul. He reflected on the initial challenges, admitting, "It's been a while since I've been on a variety show, so I felt a bit awkward at first. But I quickly adapted, and I think viewers will enjoy the show."

Also, in the first episode of the new reality show My Name Is Gabriel, Park Bo Gum gets emotional when he talks about how much being an actor means to him. He shed tears thinking about what life would be like without his career. The episode, set in Dublin, Ireland, followed Park Bo Gum as he explored a new identity and experiences different from what he's used to.

