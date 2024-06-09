Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jungkook drops FESTA 2024 song Never Let Go, Lovely Runner team to fly to Phuket for reward vacation

This week brought us many important news from the corners of the Korean entertainment world. From Jungkook’s Never Let Go release to Lovely Runner’s team’s upcoming Thailand vacation, and more, here are the highlights of this week’s K-pop and K-drama news. Continue reading to catch up on more exciting updates!

Jungkook releases Never Let Go for BTS FESTA 2024

BTS’ 11 debut anniversary on June 13 inches closer. Aside from the eldest member Jin’s in-person hug event, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled Never Let Go, a self-composed song by Jungkook, marking the FESTA 2024 event.

The upbeat song dedicated towards the group’s loyal fanbase ARMYs, is already soaring high on global music charts. Never Let Go has already topped iTunes in 100 regions across the globe within 19 hours of its release.

The song has also made an impressive debut on Spotify Global chart, claiming the No. 14 spot. With these achievements, Never Let Go is now one of the biggest K-pop releases of 2024, once again showcasing Jungkook’s influence as a global superstar.

BTS holds BangBangCon ahead of group’s 11 debut anniversary

BTS has already commenced its exciting event lineup for the group’s upcoming 11th debut anniversary. On June 8, the group streamed BangBangCon 2024, an annual concert event that takes place each year, marking the megastar group’s debut anniversary.

Advertisement

Since all members of BTS are currently completing their mandatory military service, this year instead of live concerts, the group's previous iconic concerts were broadcast on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins TikTok and teases new music

BLACKPINK’s Lisa became the second member of the group to open a personal account on TikTok following Rosé. On the platform, she shared a pre-save link with the title “Lisa Coming Soon”.

This has taken the Internet by storm as fans highly speculate that this is a direct hint at her first solo release in years and first music under her own label LLOUD. Meanwhile, she also shattered BTS’ Guinness World record by amassing 1 million followers within 2 hours and 18 minutes of joining the popular social platform.

Are you excited about Lisa’s solo comeback?

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon confirmed to head to Thailand with Lovely Runner team for reward vacation

Advertisement

In K-drama news, the Lovely Runner team including Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon will fly to Thailnad’s Phuket for their highly deserved reward vacation.

These days, many productions arrange a special getaway for a K-drama’s cast and crew after the conclusion of its broadcast. This gesture from the studio team is dedicated to the hard work everyone put in to make a show successful.

After Lovely Runner became the most buzzed show of 2024, the team rightfully deserves this vacation.

Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Young Dae reportedly to lead new webtoon-based drama, Dear X

Kim Yoo Jung, who recently led the fantasy drama My Demon is gearing up for her next big project. Reportedly, she will lead the upcoming drama, Dear X, based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name. She will play Baek Ah Jin, a sociopath character.

Joining her is Kim Young Dae, who is reportedly in talks to star opposite her. Adding to the excitement, this drama will be helmed by Lee Eung Bok, a visionary director who created Sweet Home.

Advertisement

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy starrer Sci-fi film Wonderland tops box office

Wonderland starring Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, Chinese actress Tang Wei, and Gong Yoo kicked off its theatrical run in South Korea on June 5. On the opening day, the sci-fi romance amassed an impressive 82,000 moviegoers, surpassing its Hollywood competitor Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

This impressive achievement is contributed by the lead stars Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy’s swoon-worthy on-screen chemistry, which we already got a sneak peek of from their promotional activities.

Meanwhile, the story of Wonderland revolves around AI-made simulation where people can reconnect with their loved ones with whom they cannot interact in the real world.

Overall, this week the K-drama nd K-pop world was quite happening, unveiling many new releases and exciting updates.

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young snapped on rom-com drama Melo Movie filming site; see UNSEEN PICS