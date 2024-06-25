Park Bo Gum watches Yeo Jin Goo, Chae Soo Bin's disaster thriller film Hijack 1971; cheers on Korean directors

Park Bo Gum recently expressed his support towards industry colleagues Yeo Jin Goo and Chae Soo Bin’s new disaster thriller Hijack 1971. The actor also cheered for all Korean directors while watching this new film.

Park Bo Gum shares Instagram story from Yeo Jin Goo and Chae Soo Bin starrer Hijack 1971 movie night

On June 25, Park Bo Gum shared an Instagram story of the theater ticket for the new disaster thriller film Hijack 1971. In the story, he tagged the movie’s headliners Chae Soo Bin and Yeo Jin Goo, while writing the caption, "Rooting for Korean directors".

See Park Bo Gum’s Instagram update here:

More about disaster thriller Hijack 1971

Hijack 1971 (also known as Hijacking) is a new disaster thriller featuring Yeo Jin Goo, Chae Soo Bin, Sung Dong Il, and Ha Jung Woo. Based on a true story, this film depicts an extreme situation where a packed flight gets hijacked mid-air.

Yeo Jin Goo, a talented actor known for his versatile works, takes on his most daring role yet. He transforms into Yong Dae, a hijacker from Gangwon province. His backstory created the backdrop for his antagonist character. His brother was allegedly a member of the North Korean Army during the Korean War, landing him in much trouble and discrimination.

Advertisement

Chae Soo Bin embodies the character of Ok Soon, a kind-hearted air hostess who tends to each passenger’s needs in a friendly manner. During the hijacking, she is pushed to take care of the passengers all by herself as the only flight attendant on the aircraft.

Reply 1988 actor Sung Dong Il poratrsya Chief pilot Gyu Sik. As a veteran in the aerial industry, he knows best how to tackle extreme situations like this. Joining him is actor Ha Jung Woo as Tae In, a goodhearted co-pilot, who tries to rescue everyone from the situation with his earnestness.

Directed by Kim Sung Han, Hijack 1971 commenced its theatrical run in South Korea on June 21.

More about Park Bo Gum's latest film

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum also released a movie of his own recently. Alongside Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei, and Choi Woo Shik, he headlined the sci-fi romance Wonderland. Released on June 5, the movie initially grabbed viewers’ attention. However, despite a start-studded ensemble, it failed to attract good box-office output.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Our Blues’ Choi Young Joon to join Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, and more in new thriller The Price of Confession; Report