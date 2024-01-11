KCON 2024 unveils dates for lineup across Hong Kong, Japan, LA; announces Europe and Saudi Arabia events

CJ ENM gears up for the global expansion of KCON in 2024 to Europe and Saudi Arabia, unveiling plans for five events across Hong Kong, Japan, and LA. The highly anticipated K-pop festival will kick off its annual series with the debut of KCON in Hong Kong.

KCON returns in 2024 with new ventures

On January 11, CJ ENM, a leading South Korean entertainment company, disclosed the details of five upcoming KCON events scheduled for 2024. The series kicks off with its inaugural edition in Hong Kong, set to take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo on March 30 and 31.

Following the Hong Kong event, KCON will make its return to Japan from May 10 to 12 and Los Angeles from July 26 to 28. Excitingly, the latter half of 2024 will witness KCON's expansion to Europe and Saudi Arabia, with specific details to be unveiled in due course.

Joon Beom Sim, Head of Music Entertainment at CJ ENM, emphasized KCON's role not only in promoting global artist expansion but also in fostering overseas opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses. He highlighted KCON as a platform where K-culture and K-lifestyle converge, offering a unique festival experience.

Reflecting on KCON's significance as a global meeting point for K-pop enthusiasts, Joon Beom Sim expressed the festival's commitment to evolving with the current state of K-pop and introducing innovative elements in 2024. Last year, KCON successfully held events in four regions—Thailand (March), Japan (May), Los Angeles (August), and Saudi Arabia (October).

More details about KCON

KCON, an annual convention organized by CJ E&M, debuted in Southern California in 2012 and has since expanded globally, reaching ten countries by 2022. The event aimed to enhance the experiences of American K-pop fans by providing an affordable platform for connection with artists and industry professionals. Over the years, KCON expanded to diverse locations, including Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and France.

Notably, KCON responded to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing an online replacement called KCON:TACT, starting in June 2020 via YouTube, AIS Play, and Shopee. Despite the financial break-even of the North American KCONs, CJ E&M emphasized its long-term goal of elevating Korea's brand value and fostering global partnerships. The enduring success of KCON highlights its role as a pivotal global platform for K-pop enthusiasts, promoting cultural exchange and industry growth.

