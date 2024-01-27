ITZY announces 2nd world tour BORN TO BE; Know dates, cities and more details

ITZY, the dynamic K-pop girl group, is set to embark on their eagerly anticipated second world tour, BORN TO BE, with dates spanning 18 countries across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The tour kicks off at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 24, promising a thrilling spring/summer musical journey for fans worldwide.

ITZY’s 2nd world tour BORN TO BE

ITZY, the powerhouse K-pop girl group, is set to ignite the global stage once again with the announcement of their second world tour. Revealed on Thursday, January 25, the much-anticipated spring/summer tour, titled BORN TO BE, will see the quintet dazzling fans across 18 countries. The journey encompasses regions spanning Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, and North America, promising an unforgettable musical experience for fans worldwide.

Following their successful 2022 debut world tour, CHECKMATE, ITZY is stepping up their game by expanding their reach to new territories. This includes landmark performances in Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand for the first time in their career. The tour, featuring a total of 27 cities, is produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

As ITZY prepares to kick off the BORN TO BE tour at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, on February 24, fans around the globe eagerly anticipate the group's dynamic performances and the chance to witness their unparalleled stage presence on an international scale.

Checkout the details below:

More details about ITZY’s latest release BORN TO BE

ITZY's highly anticipated BORN TO BE world tour will not only showcase their electrifying performances but also mark the debut live renditions of tracks from their recent 10-track mini-album of the same name. This album stands out as their first release featuring solo songs from each member of the quartet, namely Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.

Despite the absence of fifth-member rapper Lia, who is currently on hiatus due to health issues, the eighth EP is filled with dynamic tracks, including the title song BORN TO BE. Other notable additions to the album include Untouchable, Mr. Vampire, and Dynamite. Fans can anticipate an immersive experience as ITZY brings these new and diverse sounds to life on stage during their 27-city tour, solidifying their reputation as trailblazers in the K-pop scene.

