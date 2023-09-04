Park Eun Bin turns 31: revisiting her underrated roles; From Hot Stove League to Do You Like Brahms and more

Park Eun Bin is a versatile South Korean actress born on September 4th, 1992. She began her career as a child model in 1996 and made her small screen debut as a child actress in 1998's White Nights 3.98. With a career traversing various roles on television, she has consistently delivered compelling and versatile performances that have left audiences captivated. Her ability to immerse herself in diverse roles, from historical dramas to contemporary stories, showcases her remarkable talent and dedication to her craft. Park Eun Bin's nuanced expressions, emotional depth, and authenticity on screen have earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fan following, solidifying her reputation as one of the industry's most talented and esteemed actresses. Her recent K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo was a massive hit and made her fanbase grow even wider. But the actress has also starred in some underrated K-dramas. On the occasion of her birthday, here are the top 3 underrated K-dramas by Park Eun Bin that you should add to your watchlist:

Lee Se Young in Hot Stove League

Hot Stove League follows the tale of the Dreams, a perennial underdog baseball team that consistently ranks last in its league. Their fortunes take a turn with the arrival of a new general manager, Baek Seung Su, portrayed by Namgoong Min. Known for his knack for leading sports teams to victory, Baek Seung Su aims to transform the Dreams' destiny.

Park Eun Bin takes on the role of Lee Se Young, a remarkable character who not only manages the Dreams but also holds the distinction of being Korea's sole female and youngest baseball team manager for a decade. Faced with the daunting challenge of enduring a series of losses, Lee Se Young's encounter with Baek Seung Su sparks a renewed determination to revitalize the team. Throughout the series, she remains a resolute and unwavering presence as she navigates the demanding world of baseball.

Chae Song Ah in Do You Like Brahms

This K-drama beautifully unfolds the love story between Park Joon Young (Kim Min Jae), a highly skilled pianist, and Chae Song Ah (Park Eun Bin), a university student aspiring to become a violinist. Joon Young carries the weight of his indebtedness to the Kyunghoo Foundation, which played a pivotal role in his career. He also grapples with his complicated emotions for Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun), a violinist who happens to be his first love and the heir to the foundation.

In contrast, Song Ah lacks innate musical talent but possesses an unwavering dedication to mastering the violin, despite enduring constant ridicule and rejection. Their paths converge at a concert, where Joon Young is irresistibly drawn to Song Ah's warm and positive presence.

Do You Like Brahms? offers a soothing and mellow K-drama experience, and Park Eun Bin delivers an outstanding performance as Chae Song Ah. She even re-learned how to play the violin for the character. This drama marked a significant milestone for her as it concluded her 20s, and she regarded it as a precious gift. She has also stated that she hopes that Do You Like Brahms? becomes a K-drama that viewers associate with the scent of rain and the arrival of the fall season.

Song Ji Eun in Hello, My Twenties! Seasons 1 and 2

A group of university students, including Yoon Jin-Myung (Han Ye-Ri), Jung Ye-Eun (Han Seung-Yeon), Song Ji-Won (Park Eun-Bin), Kang Yi-Na (Hwa Young), and Yoo Eun-Jae (Park Hye-Soo), share a house called Belle Epoque. Hello, My Twenties is a slice-of-life K-drama that is criminally underrated. The characters are all distinctly different from each other and grapple with their own personal issues, yet they manage to form a strong bond and support each other despite their differences.

Heartbreak, loss, financial struggles, and the pursuit of dreams are just a few of the life challenges these girls face, but their friendship lightens the burden of their problems. This K-drama will warm your heart, and you can't help but root for all the characters. Each of the five friends has their own unique storyline, but the moments they share together are beautiful and enjoyable to watch.

This K-drama offers a delightful mix of suspense, romance, and comedy. The female leads will undoubtedly make you fall in love with their unbreakable bond, reminiscent of your own college days and the friends you shared those moments with. Park Eun Bin shines as Song Ji Eun, one of the most beloved characters in the show. Every time she appears on screen, you can't help but be captivated, and her chemistry with Im Sung Min is swoon-worthy. In season one, she embodies the lively life-of-the-party character, and in season two, we delve into a darker side of her life, where she continues to shine.

