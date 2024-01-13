BLACKPINK's Rosé, Kim Go Eun, and Lee Ji Ah spotted enjoying fair games and winning prizes together

Actress Lee Ji Ah, actress Kim Go Eun, and BLACKPINK's Rosé enjoyed trying out fair games together. The trio initially became friends during the filming of the JTBC variety show Sea of Hope in 2021, and their friendship has remained strong since then. The trio has been observed attending each other's projects to offer support and cheer each other on.

Lee Ji Ah, Kim Go Eun and BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s fair outing

On January 11 KST, The Penthouse: War In Life star Lee Ji Ah shared a video on her Instagram from a fair game booth. The video captured BLACKPINK’s Rosé skillfully aiming and knocking down a target with a strong ball toss. Rosé proudly displayed her prize, a rainbow-colored bear, while Lee Ji Ah showcased her own win, a unicorn, with a joyful, childlike smile. Yumi’s Cells star Kim Go Eun briefly appeared in the frame, sporting a comfortable hoodie and a ball cap.

Lee Ji Ah, Kim Go Eun, and BLACKPINK's Rosé first connected through the JTBC reality show Sea of Hope in 2021. The show featured celebrities performing music and preparing homemade dishes for guests at their seaside bar. While Kim Go Eun and Lee Ji Ah were regular cast members, Rosé made special appearances as a “part-timer.” Their friendship, established during the show, has continued to flourish.

Advertisement

Since then, Rosé and Kim Go Eun have been sharing glimpses of their adorable friendship with fans. They've posted photos of their hangouts and exchanged gifts, showcasing their close bond. Rosé also demonstrated her support for Kim Go Eun by sending a coffee truck to the set of her romance drama Yumi’s Cells 2.

In addition to their supportive gestures, both Lee Ji Ah and Kim Go Eun were spotted attending BLACKPINK's world tour, BORN PINK, which spanned from October 15, 2022, to September 17, 2023. Their presence at the tour further highlights the continuous strong friendship between the three stars.

BLACKPINK Rosé’s recent activities

On January 11, BLACKPINK's Rosé posted an Instagram story that ignited speculation among K-netizens about her potential new music venture. The post showcased a picture of a mixing desk or console, likely from a recording studio. At the top of the console, the text ROSIE was illuminated in red. Upon seeing this post, rumors quickly circulated, suggesting that the singer might be in the process of working on her upcoming music project.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun reunites with Yumi’s Cells co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun, GOT7’s Jinyoung; fans quiz about season 3